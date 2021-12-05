[WT논평] North Korean refugees are once again endangered (1)

North Korean refugees are once again endangered by China’s policies of forcible repatriation.



Taking advantage of North Korea’s partially reopened border, China is believed to have deported roughly 50 individuals back to North Korea. Human Rights Watch recently reported that more than 1,000 North Korean refugees are currently held in detention and also at risk of deportation.



Vulnerable North Koreans face systematic repression upon their return to North Korea. A 2014 report from the United Nations Commission of Inquiry (COI) found that most of those returned are thrown into prison camps, ordinary or political, where they will most likely be subject to torture, malnourishment and forced labor.



China’s actions demonstrate a willingness to appease Pyongyang even if it means violating international law.



The U.N. officially classifies North Koreans as “refugees sur place,” meaning that any nation that deports North Koreans is in violation of the 1951 U.N. Refugee Convention and the U.N. Convention Against Torture. As a signatory to the Refugee Convention, China violates it every time it repatriates a North Korean.



China’s actions come as refugee resettlement for North Koreans has hit a record low. In 2020, only 229 North Koreans were resettled in South Korea. In the second quarter of 2021, a mere two people were resettled in the South.



Defections are low, due in no small part to the Kim regime’s brutality. At the start of the pandemic, North Korea created buffer zones along its border and gave its soldiers shoot-on-sight orders for individuals entering or leaving the country.



These measures mean that, despite possible indications of famine, fewer people are willing to risk exiting the country.

다시 위험에 처한 탈북민들 (1) 올리비아 에노스(헤리티지재단 정책분석가) 중국의 강제 본국송환 정책으로 탈북민들이 다시 위험에 처해 있다. 중국은 북한의 부분적인 국경 재개방을 이용하여 대략 50명을 강제 추방하여 북한으로 돌려보낸 것으로 믿어진다. 휴먼 라이츠 워치는 현재 구금되어 있는 1000명 이상의 탈북민들 또한 강제추방될 위험에 처해 있다고 최근에 보고했다. 위험에 취약한 북한 사람들은 귀국할 경우 조직적인 억압에 직면한다. 유엔 조사위원회의 2014년 보고서는 송환된 북한인 대다수가 고문을 받거나 영양실조와 강제 노동에 시달릴 가능성이 아주 높은 일반 혹은 특별 정치범수용소에 수감되는 사실을 발견했다. 중국의 조치는 국제법 위반을 의미할지라도 평양을 달래겠다는 자발적 의지를 보여준다. 유엔은 북한인들을 ‘현장난민’으로 공식 분류하고 있다. 이는 북한인들을 강제 추방하는 모든 나라가 1951년 유엔 난민협약 및 유엔 고문방지협약을 위반하는 것을 의미한다. 난민협약 서명 국가인 중국은 북한인을 본국으로 송환할 때마다 협약을 위반한다. 북한인들을 위한 난민 재정착이 사상 최저를 기록한 가운데 중국의 이런 조치가 나오고 있다. 2020년에 불과 229명의 북한인들이 한국에 재정착했다. 2021년 두 번째 분기에는 단지 2명만이 한국에 재정착했다. 전향 건수가 낮은 것은 김정은 정권의 야만적 조치에 적잖게 기인한다. 코로나19 대유행 시작 때 북한은 자국의 국경을 따라 완충지대를 만들었고, 자국을 떠나거나 들어오는 개인들을 보는 즉시 쏘라고 자국 병사들에게 명령했다. 이러한 일련의 조치는 기근의 각종 징표에도 불구하고 북한을 탈출하는 위험 부담을 기꺼이 무릅쓰는 사람들의 수가 줄어드는 것을 의미한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

