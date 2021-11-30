[WT논평] The relationship between the United States and China

The relationship between the United States and China has been moving for some time toward an elusive inflection point. The uncertainty is over - the sudden shift came on Monday night.



That’s when the leaders of the world’s dueling superpowers faced off by video conference. President Joe Biden had his chance to confront the man responsible - ultimately, if not personally - for his nation’s catastrophic release of COVID-19 upon the world. Instead, he held his tongue. The world now knows who’s boss: President Xi Jinping.



Sitting face to face, virtually, with his Chinese counterpart for the first time as the U.S. president, Mr. Biden could have bored in with a steely gaze reinforced by a patriotic heart.



The moment called for an honest accounting of China’s role - intentional or otherwise - in strewing the deadly virus that has killed 765,000 Americans and more than 5 million globally. The chance was lost, and it won’t return.



Not that China’s master would have buckled before a demand for accountability. Beijing’s powers that be dropped the appearance of cooperation with World Health Organization investigators four months ago and have clapped back at calls for transparency ever since.



Even the regime’s most ardent apologists have tabled the fable that the virus is a malevolent product of Mother Nature.



The courage to confront is a moral duty that Mr. Biden avoided with his feckless attempt to sweep the pandemic under the rug.



The president raised “concerns about the PRC’s practices in Xinjiang,” a description of systemic persecution of Muslim Uighurs in northwest China.



However, NBA star Enes Kanter has garnered greater attention for the issue by wearing game sneakers inscribed with “free China.”

미국과 중국 사이의 관계 미국과 중국 사이의 관계는 가끔 달성하기 어려운 변곡점을 향해 움직여 왔다. 불확실성은 끝나고 월요일 밤에 갑자기 변화가 닥쳤다. 그것은, 다투고 있는 세계 초강대국 지도자들이 화상회담으로 대결에 나섰을 때였다. 조 바이든 대통령은 개인적인 것은 아니라 할지라도 궁극적으로 자기 나라의 재앙적인 코로나19를 세계에 방출한 책임이 있는 사람에게 정면도전할 기회를 잡았다. 대신 바이든은 입을 다물었다. 세계는 이제 누가 주도권을 행사하는지 안다. 시진핑 주석이다. 미국 대통령이 되고 처음으로 화상을 통해 중국의 상대와 얼굴을 마주한 자리에서 바이든은 애국심으로 강화된 강철 같은 시선으로 상대를 노려볼 수 있었다. 고의든 아니든 76만5000명의 미국인과 500만명 이상의 세계 사람들을 죽게 한 치명적인 바이러스를 확산시키는 데 있어서 중국이 담당한 역할에 관한 정직한 설명을 그 순간에 요구했어야 했다. 기회를 놓쳤고 그 기회는 돌아오지 않을 것이다. 중국의 지배자가 책임에 대한 요구에 굴복했으리란 것은 아니다. 베이징의 권력실세들은 4개월 전 세계보건기구와 협력하는 모양새를 포기했고 그 이후 투명성에 대한 수차례 요구에 맞서고 있다. 중국 정권을 가장 열렬하게 옹호하는 자들은 심지어 코로나19 바이러스가 자연의 악의적인 산물이라는 우화 같은 주장을 제기하고 있다. 중국에 맞서는 용기는 바이든의 윤리적인 의무인데 그는 코로나19의 대유행을 감추고 회피하려는 무책임한 시도를 하는 가운데 이를 포기했다. 바이든 대통령은 “중화인민공화국이 신장에서 벌이고 있는 각종 행태에 대한 우려를” 제기했다. 이는 중국 북서부 지역에 있는 위구르족 무슬림들에게 조직적으로 가해지는 박해에 대한 표현이다. 그러나 NBA 스타 에니스 캔터가 “자유 중국”이란 글자가 쓰인 농구화를 신음으로써 이 현안에 더 큰 관심을 끌어모았다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

