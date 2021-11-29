Democrats in America, along with their communist and socialist and collectivist friends around the world, know this coming election is not going to be pretty for their side.



Republicans are united and passionate about the need to oust Democrats from Congress and win back the majorities needed to stop Biden’s overreaches and stumbles ― and they’re steadily bringing aboard a whole bunch of Independents who are seeing similarly.



If Democrats can’t hold Congress, Biden will lose much of his political support system.



And if Democrats can’t hold the White House in 2024 ― it’s back to the drawing room for the Great Resetters. The coronavirus can only take the political opportunists of collectivism so far.



After that, they have to create another crisis of epic proportions, to drive the people into sheeple mode, to instill the deep enough pit of fear so as to wipe out any impulse to self-decide, i.e., self-govern.



Climate change has been teed up, but it needs America’s full participation. Too many in America are still not as fearful of weather patterns as the communists would like.



“We need a change of mindset,” said World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab, a major architect of the Great Reset movement.



And time grows short. Biden is losing political capital and if he loses House and Senate seats ― time grows even shorter. Collectivists know this. Their worst fear is another Donald Trump.



With Biden bumbling away and losing favor every day, it’s looking more and more like the global government’s worst fear will become reality.

세계가 추락하고 있다 (2) 체릴 K 첨리(칼럼니스트) 미국 민주당은 전 세계 공산주의자와 사회주의자, 집산주의자 친구들과 더불어 다가오는 이번 선거가 자기네 편에 매력적이 아닐 것이란 점을 안다. 미 공화당원들은 단결하고 있고 의회에서 민주당을 몰아내고 바이든의 과도한 각종 조치와 실책을 중지시키는 데 필요한 다수 의석을 되찾을 필요성을 강력하게 느끼고 있으며, 비슷한 관점을 가진 중도파 집단 전체를 꾸준히 동승시키고 있다. 만약 민주당원들이 미 의회를 지키지 못할 경우 바이든은 자신의 정치적인 지지체제의 많은 부분을 잃을 것이다. 그리고 민주당원들이 2024년에 백악관을 지킬 수 없게 될 경우 위대한 재조정 추진자들은 객실로 되돌아간다. 현재까지 오로지 코로나바이러스만이 집산주의를 지지하는 정치적인 기회주의자들을 전진시킬 수 있었다. 그다음에 그들은 사람들이 스스로 결정하려는 충동, 즉 자치의 충동을 완전히 말살하기에 충분할 정도로 사람들을 공포의 구렁텅이에 빠뜨리고 순한 양 같은 태도로 몰아넣기 위해 엄청난 규모의 또 다른 위기를 만들 필요가 있다. 기후변화를 이용할 준비를 했으나 거기에는 미국의 완전한 참여가 필요하다. 너무 많은 미국인들이 아직은 공산주의자들이 좋아할 만큼 기후 패턴을 두려워하지는 않는다. 위대한 재조정 운동의 주요 설계자인 클라우스 슈바프 세계경제포럼 회장은 “우리는 마음가짐을 바꿀 필요가 있다”고 말했다. 그리고 시간이 줄어들고 있다. 바이든은 정치적인 자본을 잃고 있으며, 만약 그가 미국 하원과 상원의 의석을 잃을 경우 시간은 더욱 짧아질 것이다. 집산주의자들은 이것을 안다. 그들이 가장 두려워하는 것은 또 다른 도널드 트럼프다. 바이든이 갈팡질팡하면서 지지를 날마다 매일 잃고 있는 가운데 세계 정부의 최악의 공포가 현실화될 가능성은 더욱 높아지는 것으로 보인다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △pretty: 매력적인, 멋진 △bring A aboard: A를 태우다 △bunch: 다발, 다수

