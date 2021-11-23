[WT논평] China has taken over the world (2)

The enduring and tragic scars of these programs, of course, aren’t merely economic. The harm done to the Chinese people will last forever.



But the government certainly didn’t win as a result, either. By 2050, over a quarter of China’s population will be of retirement age. Although most countries face such issues to some degree as life expectancy increases, cultures shift and financial constraints dictate smaller family sizes, China’s population is growing old faster than almost all other countries combined.



The historic preference for extended family structure means that China does not possess a comprehensive network of senior care facilities. It has done away with the ability to provide traditional family care but failed to adequately prepare for the alternative.



Moreover, China’s rise has largely been down to its masses of working-age low-wage human capital, that has permitted it to outstrip rival nations in manufacturing, an advantage that’ll dissolve as demographic crises approach.



In fact, many experts interpret China’s vast and growing network of repression and forced labor as a direct response to the pressures of a waning population and increasing wage demands that threaten its current competitive edge ― a strategy with which American trade remains directly complicit.



The U.S. has got a long way to go if it’s going to reverse its contributions to the horrors the Chinese government is visiting upon its own people.



The U.S. ban on all cotton and tomato imports from Xinjiang was a start, but the reality is that this system of forced labor underpins many more areas of the Chinese economy, and far beyond its Uighur-majority region, as is implied by the fierce lobbying of corporate giants such as Nike and Coca-Cola against the Forced Labor Prevention Act.

중국이 세계를 장악하다 (2) 조지아 L 길홀리(칼럼니스트) 물론 이런 계획들의 지속적이고 비극적인 상흔은 단지 경제적인 것만이 아니다. 중국 국민들에게 입힌 손상은 영원히 남을 것이다. 그러나 결과적으로 정부 역시 승리한 것은 분명히 아니다. 2050년이 되면 중국 인구의 4분의 1 이상이 은퇴연령에 도달할 것이다. 기대수명이 늘어나고 문화가 바뀌고 재정압박으로 가족 규모가 더욱 작아짐에 따라 거의 대부분 국가들이 그런 문제에 어느 정도 직면하겠지만, 중국 인구는 다른 거의 모든 나라들을 합친 것보다 더 빠르게 고령화하고 있다. 역사적으로 대가족 구조를 선호한 것은 중국이 노인 돌봄 시설의 포괄적인 체제를 보유하고 있지 않다는 것을 의미한다. 중국은 전통적인 가족 보살핌 역량을 폐지했으나 대안을 충분히 준비하는 데는 실패했다. 뿐만 아니라 중국의 상승은 주로 근로연령의 저임금 인적자본 역할을 하는 대중의 덕분이다. 대중은 중국이 제조업에서 경쟁국가들을 앞지르도록 했는데, 인구 위기가 닥쳐옴에 따라 이런 우위는 끝날 것이다. 사실 많은 전문가들은 중국에서 커지고 있는 방대한 압제체제와 강제노동을 경쟁 우위를 위협하는 인구 감소와 임금 인상 요구의 압박에 대한 직접적인 대응으로 해석한다. 미국의 무역이 중국의 이런 전략에 여전히 직접적으로 공모하고 있다. 중국 정부가 자국민들에게 강요하고 있는 이런 참혹한 현실에 대한 미국의 기여를 멈추려 할 경우 미국은 갈 길이 멀다. 미국이 신장위구르로부터 면화와 토마토 수입을 전면금지한 조치는 시작이었으나 이런 강제노동 체제가 중국 경제의 다른 많은 분야를 뒷받침하고 있는 것이 현실이며, 나이키와 코카콜라 같은 거대기업들의 강제노동방지법에 반대하는 맹렬한 로비활동이 암시하듯이 중국의 위구르족 다수 지역을 훨씬 뛰어넘는다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

