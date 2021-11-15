[WT논평] To resume a dialogue between the two Koreas (2)

It could be a dialogue to express a willingness to consider the lifting of selective United Nations sanctions imposed in 2017, in return for a halt to fissile material production and a moratorium on all missile launches. Any violation could result in the snapback of the U.N. sanctions.



If North Korea is favorably disposed to this U.S. offer, then a formal return to denuclearization talks could be established, at which time both sides can table their respective demands.



North Korea knows what the U.S. wants: complete and verifiable dismantlement of all nuclear weapons and facilities. They also know that the issue of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea is a bilateral U.S. - ROK issue and not part of denuclearization talks.



In these negotiations, the U.S. would be prepared to address North Korea’s demands: Security assurances, lifting sanctions, a path to normal relations, economic development assistance, peaceful nuclear energy, and a right to put a satellite in orbit.



These and other issues have been discussed with North Korea since the 1994 Agreed Framework, the September 2005 Joint Statement of the Six-Party Talks, and the February 2012 Leap Day Agreement. Each failed.



The goal should be to get the North back to the negotiation table, pursuing complete and verifiable denuclearization while providing a path for the North to normalize relations with the U.S. and others.



An end-of-war declaration could be the beginning of substantive inter-Korean progress and movement toward meaningful denuclearization negotiations that eventually could succeed with patience and creativity.



And as negotiations are pursued, with the absence of nuclear tests and missile launches, the possibility of stumbling into an accidental war on the Korean Peninsula will become less likely.

남북한 간의 대화 재개 (2) 조지프 R 디트레이니(전 미 대북협상 특사) 그것은 핵분열물질의 생산 중단과 모든 미사일 발사 활동의 중단에 대한 대가로 2017년에 부과된 유엔의 일련의 선택적인 제재조치의 해제를 고려하겠다는 용의를 표시하기 위한 대화가 될 수 있다. 어떤 위반을 할 경우 유엔 제재의 신속한 재실시로 이어질 수 있다. 만약 북한이 이러한 미국의 제안에 호의적인 의향을 나타낼 경우 비핵화 회담으로 공식 복귀하는 절차가 확립될 수 있을 것이며, 이때는 양측이 각자 자신의 요구사항을 협상 테이블에 내놓을 수 있다. 북한은 자국의 모든 핵무기와 핵시설의 완전하고 검증 가능한 해체를 미국이 원한다는 것을 안다. 또한 주한 미군 문제가 미국과 한국의 양자 현안이며 비핵화 회담의 일부가 아니라는 점 또한 그들은 안다. 이런 일련의 협상에서 미국은 북한 안보의 보장, 제재 해제, 관계정상화의 길, 경제개발 지원, 평화적인 핵에너지, 인공위성의 궤도 배치 권리 등 북한의 각종 요구에 대처할 준비를 하게 될 것이다. 이런 요구와 다른 현안들은 1994년 제네바 합의, 2005년 9월 6자회담 공동성명, 2012년 2월 윤일합의 이래 북한과 계속 협의해온 의제들이다. 모두 실패했다. 목표는 북한을 협상 테이블에 복귀시키고 완전하고 검증이 가능한 비핵화를 추구하는 한편 북한이 미국 및 다른 나라들과의 관계를 정상화하는 길을 제공하는 것이 되어야 한다. 종전선언은 실질적인 남북한의 평화 과정과 의미 있는 비핵화협상을 향한 조치의 시작이 될 수 있다. 비핵화협상은 결국 인내와 창의성 발휘를 통해 성공할 수 있다. 그리고 핵실험과 미사일 발사가 없는 상황에서 일련의 협상을 추구하게 되면 한반도에서 우발적인 전쟁이 벌어질 가능성은 줄어들 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

