[WT논평] Solar power produced less electricity than expected

This summer in Europe, wind and solar power produced less electricity than expected, which meant that utilities had to generate more electricity from natural gas than they had anticipated.



That natural gas will, obviously, not be available to heat homes this winter. Of course, what natural gas can be found will cost a lot more for consumers to buy; natural gas prices are up 600% in Europe in October.



Consequently, people will now not be able to afford enough heat, are likely to die from the cold. These people are, of course, likely to be the elderly, the poor, the sick.



This experience is an excellent example of why solar and wind power cannot be the basis of an industrialized society’s electricity system. When and how much electricity they provide are not determined by the community’s needs or the operators of the electricity grid; the whims of the weather determine them.



In short, system operators have no meaningful say in how much generation an electricity system can get from solar and wind power. No matter how much solar and wind capacity a system has, the actual electricity provided by that capacity could at any particular moment be zero.



That is why Europe has higher electricity rates than the United States. In Germany, for example, electricity sells for 30 cents/kilowatt-hour, about triple the price of electricity in the United States.



Some will talk about batteries. They definitely might help store the excess energy sometimes generated by solar panels and wind turbines. Unfortunately, there are currently enough large-scale batteries in the United States to meet the nation’s electricity needs for about a quarter of a second.

예상보다 적게 생산된 태양력 전기 마이클 매케나(칼럼니스트) 유럽에서 올해 여름 풍력과 태양력 전기 생산량이 기대했던 것보다 적었는데, 이는 그들이 예상했던 것보다 더 많은 전기를 천연가스 발전시설로 생산해야만 했다는 것을 의미했다. 그 천연가스를 올겨울 가정 난방용으로 구하지 못하리란 것은 명백하다. 물론 찾아낼 수 있는 천연가스의 소비자 구매 가격은 훨씬 비쌀 것이다. 유럽의 천연가스 가격은 10월에 600% 올랐다. 결과적으로 사람들은 이제 충분한 난방을 할 형편이 안 될 것이고 추위로 죽을 가능성이 있다. 물론 노인들이나 가난한 사람들, 병든 사람들이 그렇게 될 가능성이 있다. 이 경험은, 태양력과 풍력 전기가 산업화된 사회 전기체제의 기반이 될 수가 없는 이유를 밝혀주는 탁월한 사례다. 태양력과 풍력의 전기 공급 시기와 양은 공동체의 필요나 전기 공급망 운영자들에 의해서 결정되는 것이 아니다. 변덕스러운 날씨가 그 시기와 양을 정한다. 간단히 말해서, 전기 공급망 운영자들은 전기체제가 태양력과 풍력 전기를 얼마나 많이 발전할 것인지에 대해 의미 있는 관여를 하지 못한다. 전기체제가 태양력과 풍력 발전 능력을 제아무리 많이 갖고 있더라도 그 능력이 공급할 수 있는 실제 전기는 특정한 순간에 제로가 될 수 있다. 유럽의 전기요금이 미국보다 높은 까닭이 거기에 있다. 예를 들어 독일에서는 1kWh(킬로와트시)의 전기가 30센트에 팔리는데, 이는 미국 전기요금의 대략 3배다. 일부 사람들은 배터리에 관해 말할 것이다. 태양광 패널과 풍력발전 터빈으로 간헐적으로 생산되는 여분의 에너지를 저장하는 데 배터리가 분명히 도움이 될 수 있다. 불행히도 미국의 경우 전국 전기 수요량의 4분의 1초가량을 저장할 만한 대용량 배터리가 확보돼 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △utility: (전기, 가스 같은) 공익사업 △be able to afford: 비용을 댈 수 있다 △have no say: 손끝 하나 못 대다 rate:요금

