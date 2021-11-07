The gas crisis in Europe has added yet another dimension to a global crisis, with many well-known experts predicting that the worst is still to come.



Those who question the integrity of mainstream media, might consider using simple logic and the laws of free market economics. My good friend Jack Kemp, the late congressman, explained them in two words: supply and demand.



One would assume that any country is free to decide which gas supplier to choose. The suppliers, in turn, must compete to offer the best deal.



Not so fast. Members of the European Union must follow a long list of bureaucratic regulations reminiscent of the Soviet Union’s command economy.



Today, 27 EU countries must follow rules imposed by a Brussels bureaucracy that has miscalculated by investing a lot of money into closing coal mines and building plenty of wind turbines and other renewable energy sources to fight climate change.



Germany made that situation even worse with its decision to phase out nuclear power after the 2011 Fukushima disaster. What the smart boys and girls in EU headquarters did not realize is that a transition from fossil fuels to renewable sources takes time, and the windless weather this summer was perfect proof that rushing the process does not always makes sense.



Another huge mistake was to encourage EU member states to move to gas delivery contracts based on the daily spot prices instead of negotiating fixed, long-term contracts.



Although Europe could use the promised American LNG, it is locked into long-term contracts mostly with Asian countries. Well, that’s the free market for you.

유럽의 천연가스 위기 에드워드 로잔스키(모스크바 아메리칸대 총장) 유럽의 천연가스 위기는 세계 위기를 다시 더 키워 주었으며 다수의 저명한 전문가들은 최악의 상황은 아직 오지 않은 것으로 예측한다. 주류 언론의 진실성에 의문을 제기하는 사람들은 단순한 논리와 자유시장 경제학의 법칙 이용을 고려할 가능성이 있다. 필자의 좋은 친구였던 고 잭 켐프 전 미 하원의원은 그 법칙을 두 단어, 즉 공급과 수요로 설명했다. 모든 나라는 어떤 천연가스 공급자든 자유로이 선택할 수 있을 것으로 누구나 가정할 것이다. 결과적으로 공급자들은 최선의 거래를 제안하기 위해서 경쟁해야만 한다. 그렇게 빨리 되지는 않는다. 유럽연합(EU) 회원국들은 소련의 명령경제를 연상시키는 각종 관료적 규제의 긴 목록을 따라야 한다. 오늘날 EU 27개 회원국들은 브뤼셀의 관료체제가 강요하는 각종 규칙을 따라야 한다. 이 관료체제는 기후변화와 싸우기 위해서 탄광을 폐쇄하고 다량의 풍력발전기와 다른 재생 가능 에너지 원천들을 구축하는 데 많은 돈을 투자함으로써 계산착오를 했다. 독일은 2011년 후쿠시마 재난 뒤에 원자력발전을 단계적으로 줄이기로 결정함으로써 상황을 더욱 나쁘게 만들었다. EU 본부의 똑똑한 소년들과 소녀들은 화석연로에서 재생가능 에너지원으로 이행하는 데는 시간이 걸린다는 점을 알아차리지 못했다. 그리고 바람이 불지 않은 올해 여름 날씨는 이행과정을 서두르는 것이 항상 타당한 것은 아니라 것을 입증하는 완벽한 증거였다. 또 다른 엄청난 실책은 EU 회원국들에게 고정적인 장기계약을 협상하는 대신 일일 현물가격에 바탕을 둔 천연가스 인도 계약으로 옮기도록 장려한 것이다. 유럽은 약속된 미국의 액화천연가스를 사용할 수 있겠지만, 이는 대부분 아시아 국가들과 맺은 장기 계약에 묶여 있다. 자, 그것이 당신을 위한 자유시장이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

