[WT논평] China’s on-going campaign (3)

At present, few governments are likely to cooperate with this blatant attempt to make them accessories to repression, but that could change.



And the mere possibility that this could happen represents a risk that will chill travel by businessmen and women, diplomats, journalists, and even vacationers who will never know if they are about to be surrendered to China for having expressed opinions critical of the Chinese Communist regime or its policies.



As the meaning of Article 38 and its implications has become clear, many nations worldwide have rescinded or suspended their extradition treaties with China. Australia, Britain, Canada, and the United States were the first to let Beijing know they would not comply with any extradition requests. Other countries have followed.



But those making money in China are tacitly accepting Beijing’s right to censor. Last month Marriott quickly apologized when one of its employees “liked” a tweet that referred to Tibet as a country” and promised Beijing they would see to it that “errors like this don’t happen again.”



And last week, Twitter began redirecting inquiries about Taiwan to China. As Human Rights Watch summed up, “One can no longer pretend that Chinese suppression of independent voices stops at its borders.” In another day, the world would have laughed Beijing’s tactics off as outrageously unenforceable and an insult to anyone who values freedom. Last fall, in the world we now live in, the United Nations elected China a member in good standing of the UN’s Human Rights Council.

중국이 계속하는 운동 (3) 데이비드 킨(칼럼니스트) 중국이 다른 나라들을 자국의 압제정책에 대한 공범으로 만들려는 이런 노골적인 시도에 협력할 가능성이 있는 외국 정부는 현재로서는 별로 없으나 그런 상황은 변화할 수 있다. 그리고 단지 이런 상황이 벌어질 가능성은 사업가와 여성, 외교관, 언론인 심지어 휴가객의 여행에 찬물을 끼얹게 될 위험 부담을 나타낸다. 그런 사람들은 자기네가 중국 공산당 정권을 비판하는 견해를 과거에 표명했다는 이유로 언제 자신이 체포되어 중국으로 넘겨질지 결코 모를 것이다. 제38조의 의미와 각종 암시하는 바가 분명해짐에 따라 전 세계의 많은 나라들은 자국이 중국과 맺었던 범죄인 인도조약을 폐기하거나 보류했다. 호주와 영국, 캐나다, 미국은 중국의 범죄자 인도 요청에 일절 응하지 않을 것이라는 점을 베이징에 처음 알려준 나라들이다. 다른 나라들도 그 뒤를 따랐다. 그러나 중국에서 돈을 벌고 있는 사람들이나 기업들은 베이징이 행사하는 검열의 권리를 암묵적으로 받아들이고 있다. 지난달 매리어트는 자기네 회사 종업원들 가운데 한 사람이 티베트를 ‘나라’라고 언급한 트윗을 ‘링크’했을 때 신속하게 사과를 하고 자기네 회사에 “이런 잘못이 다시는 발생하지 않도록” 만전을 기하겠다고 약속했다. 그리고 지난주 트위터는 대만에 관한 문의를 중국 주소로 다시 보내기 시작했다. 휴먼라이츠워치(HRC)는 이렇게 요약했다. “독립적인 목소리를 중국이 탄압하는 행위가 중국 국경에서 멈추는 것으로 더 이상 가장할 수가 없다.” 다른 날에 세계는 베이징의 이런 전술을 시행이 불가능한 터무니없는 정책이며 자유를 소중하게 생각하는 모든 사람들에 대한 모욕으로 치부하여 웃어넘겼을 것이다. 우리가 지금 살고 있는 세계에서 유엔은 지난해 가을 중국을 유엔인권이사회의 정식 회원으로 선출한 바 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △blatant:노골적인 △represent:해당하다, ∼을 표현하다

