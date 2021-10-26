[WT논평] The death of unskilled jobs (3)

The 2,500-year-old model of having the teacher stand up and give the same lecture to a group of students - who have very different stocks of knowledge and learn at different rates - is finally going to be relegated to history.



The good news is that colleges that use poor classroom performers and who spend time in political indoctrination rather than imparting knowledge will see their students leave for more useful pastures. Students of the future (which is already upon us) have many more effective and lower-cost options to obtain the skills that employers need and require.



Even the military is moving to more capital and knowledge-intensive forms of warfare. The multi-thousand-year era of large numbers of troops with spears, bows or guns moving across a “battlefield” has already passed. Soldiers far from the battle are increasingly operating combat machines, including aircraft, ships and land crawlers.



Commanders know that in the age of biological, chemical and kinetic weapons it is suicidal to have large numbers of troops and other personnel in close physical proximity to each other.



The heavily manned (personnel intensive) aircraft carrier is probably the last of the huge, largely non-robotic battle machines, and will certainly be obsolete as a weapon, long before the new ones are worn out.



A general college education will be less important, but specific expertise - and certifications to verify the expertise - will be much more important.



Computers/robots will increasingly do more and more jobs cheaper and faster. Those who have obtained the skills and expertise that are in demand and cannot be automated, along with the self-discipline to work with little supervision, can look forward to a prosperous future, and those who have not will always remain relatively poor.

비숙련 업종의 소멸 (3) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 교사가 서서, 축적된 지식과 학습 속도가 매우 다른 일단의 학생들에게 동일한 강의를 하는 2500년 된 모델은 마침내 역사 속으로 밀려나고 있다. 강의가 부실하고 지식 전수보다 정치 세뇌에 시간을 쓰는 교수들을 이용하는 대학들은 학생들이 더 유용한 교육 환경으로 떠나는 사태에 직면하게 되리란 것은 반가운 소식이다. 이미 현실로 나타난 미래의 학생들은 고용주들이 필요하여 요구하는 각종 기술을 습득하는 보다 효과적이고 비용이 낮은 훨씬 더 많은 선택 대안을 갖고 있다. 군대조차도 자본과 지식이 더욱 집중된 전쟁 형태로 가고 있다. 수천년 동안 창과 활이나 총을 든 다수의 병력이 ‘전쟁터’를 가로질러 이동하는 시대는 이미 지나갔다. 전투에서 멀리 떨어진 병사들이 항공기와 선박 및 육상 차량을 포함한 각종 전투 기계를 작동하는 경우가 점점 늘고 있다. 지휘관들은 생물학, 화학, 키네틱 무기의 시대에 다수의 병력과 여타 인력을 물리적으로 밀집 배치하는 것이 자살행위라는 사실을 안다. 인력 집약적으로 많은 인원이 탑승하는 항공모함은 로봇이 별로 사용되지 않는 거대한 전투 기계의 마지막 사례가 될 가능성이 있으며 신형 항공모함들이 노후화되기 오래전에 낡은 무기가 될 것임이 분명하다. 대학의 종합적인 일반 교육은 중요성이 낮아질 것이지만 특정한 전문 지식이나 기술 및 전문성을 확인하는 증명서는 더욱 중요해질 것이다. 컴퓨터와 로봇이 갈수록 점점 더 많은 업무를 보다 빠르고 값싸게 수행하게 될 것이다. 수요가 있고 자동화가 불가능한 기술과 전문지식을 습득하고 남의 감독을 별로 받지 않으면서 작업을 스스로 통제할 수 있는 사람들은 번영하는 미래를 기대할 수 있고 그렇지 못한 사람들은 항상 상대적인 빈곤 속에 머물게 될 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]