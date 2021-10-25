[WT논평] The death of unskilled jobs (2)

New communications’ tools like Zoom and endless other apps make this distant workforce a growing reality. The future has become now.



It is no surprise that the states with the highest unemployment rates are all run by Democrats who have imposed high taxes and created a business-unfriendly regulatory and safety environment.



Service workers, like waiters and bartenders, who have suffered a disproportionate share of the job losses, are finding that many of their employers have shut down for good.



The job of the barmaid in Shakespeare’s London 400 years ago has barely changed except for the use of different payment systems. That is all about to change.



Order- and food-dispensing machines, and now even robots, are increasingly being used in fast-food shops - and it is only a matter of time before robots will do most service jobs.



With the rise of “AI” and better sensors, almost all jobs will be subject to greater automation. Over the last two decades, even lawyers have found this out the hard way, as much of legal search and standard contracts are now increasingly done by computers that don’t charge by the high-price billable hour, rather than lawyers.



Surgical machines now greatly enhance the productivity of surgeons and improve outcomes. New computer software is now making it easier to fly and even land both small and large planes automatically without the direct action of pilots. In fact, most transportation jobs will be automated - self-driving trucks are already a reality.



Politicians who have shut down schools in favor of “distance learning” will find that over the next few years far more individualized education will be delivered to students.

비숙련 업종의 소멸 (2) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 줌과 끝이 없는 다른 앱 같은 새로운 통신수단이 원거리 근로인력을 현실적으로 확대시키고 있다. 미래가 현실이 된 것이다. 높은 세금을 부과하고 기업에 비우호적인 규제 및 안전 환경을 만든 민주당원들이 운영하는 주들의 실업률이 가장 높은 것은 놀라운 일이 못된다. 일자리 손실의 불균형적인 몫의 피해를 입고 있는 웨이터와 바텐더 같은 서비스 분야 근로자들은 그들의 고용주 다수가 영원히 사업을 접는 사실을 발견하고 있다. 400년 전 셰익스피어가 살았던 런던의 바 여종업원의 업무는 다른 급여체제를 사용한 것을 제외하면 별로 변하지 않았다. 그것이 완전히 변하기 직전에 있다. 주문 및 배식 기계들과 지금은 심지어 로봇들이 패스트푸드 상점에서 점점 더 많이 사용되고 있다. 그리고 로봇이 서비스 업종 일의 대부분을 수행하게 되는 것은 이제 시간문제일 뿐이다. ‘인공지능’과 성능이 향상된 감지장치의 등장으로 거의 모든 업무의 자동화가 확대될 것이다. 법률 정보 조사 및 표준 계약의 많은 부분을 지금은 변호사들이 아닌 시간당 수수료를 청구하지 않는 컴퓨터가 함에 따라 지난 20년 동안 심지어 변호사들조차도 고생스럽게 이 사실을 알게 되었다. 외과수술 기계들이 지금 외과의들의 생산성을 대폭적으로 높이고 수술 결과를 향상시키고 있다. 이제는 새로운 컴퓨터 소프트웨어가 조종사들의 직접적인 작동 없이도 크고 작은 각종 비행기의 비행 및 심지어 착륙까지 더욱 용이하게 만들고 있다. 사실 대부분의 운송 분야 업무는 자동화될 것이다. 무인주행 트럭은 이미 현실이 되었다. ‘원격수업’을 선호하여 학교를 폐쇄한 정치인들은 앞으로 몇 년 동안 훨씬 개인화된 교육이 학생들에게 제공되는 것을 보게 될 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △dispense:지급하다 △billable hours:수수료 청구대상 상담시간 △deliver:넘겨주다, 배달하다 △the hard way:고생을 하면서 △legal research:법률 정보의 조사

