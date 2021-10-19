[WT논평] The “loss” of Afghanistan’s vast mineral resources (2)

China has used control of these supply chains to dominate the industries and jobs that depend on them. China now produces 70 percent of the world’s solar modules and will soon be home to more than 100 lithium-ion battery mega factories, the technological heart of the EV revolution.



The U.S. possesses mineral reserves estimated at more than $6 trillion. Our resources are important to shore up our economic security. It’s past time to ramp up domestic production.



Now that the entire country of Afghanistan is under Taliban control, the U.S. should use every tool at its disposal to discourage the production of these resources by unscrupulous Chinese or Russian operators.



President Biden must make clear that any Chinese or Russian companies that engage with the Taliban to obtain these strategic resources will be subject to sanctions in U.S. capital markets.



As such, these entities would be banned from accessing U.S. investor funds. Companies that contract with the Taliban should also be placed on the Commerce Department’s Entity List-denying them access to U.S. equipment, technology, components, and services.



Such penalties may well serve as a deterrent-and force state-controlled Chinese and Russian companies to make a stark choice between doing business with the Taliban or the United States.



The current situation in Afghanistan is immensely difficult. But concern over the loss of Afghanistan’s minerals is misplaced. Access for the West was always extremely problematic at best.



President Biden must move urgently to break U.S. reliance on mineral resources imported from China, Russia, and other geopolitical rivals.

아프간의 방대한 광물자원 “상실” (2) 존 애덤스(칼럼니스트) 중국은 이런 공급 체인의 통제권을 이용하고 있는데 이는 그 체인에 의존하는 산업들과 일자리를 지배하는 데 목적이 있다. 중국은 지금 세계 태양광 모듈의 70%를 생산하고 있으며 오래지 않아서 100개 이상의 초대형 리튬 이온 배터리 공장의 본거지가 되고 전기차량 혁명의 기술적인 심장부가 될 것이다. 미국은 6조 달러가 넘는 것으로 추정되는 광물의 매장 자원을 보유하고 있다. 우리의 각종 자원은 우리의 경제적 안보를 강화하는 데 중요하다. 국내의 생산을 늘려야 할 때가 이미 지났다. 아프가니스탄 전국이 탈레반의 통제 아래 놓여 있으므로 미국은 중국이나 혹은 러시아의 부도덕한 운영자들이 아프가니스탄의 각종 자원을 생산하는 것을 막기 위해서 뜻대로 할 수 있는 모든 수단을 사용할 필요가 있다. 이런 전략적인 자원을 획득하기 위해 탈레반과 관계를 유지하는 중국이나 러시아의 모든 회사들이 미국의 자본시장에서 제재대상이 되리란 점을 바이든 대통령은 분명히 밝힐 필요가 있다. 그러므로 이런 기업들은 미국의 투자 자본 접근이 금지될 것이다. 탈레반과 접촉하는 회사들은 또한 그들의 미국 장비, 기술, 부품, 용역 접근을 거부하는 미국 상무부의 기업명단에 들어갈 것이다. 그런 징벌은 억지력을 잘 발휘할 것이며 중국과 러시아의 국영 회사들이 탈레반과 사업을 할 것인가 아니면 미국과 사업을 할 것인지 불가피한 양자택일을 하도록 만들 것이다. 현재 아프가니스탄의 내부 상황은 극도로 어렵다. 그러나 아프가니스탄 광물의 상실에 대한 걱정은 부적절하다. 서방의 아프가니스탄 자원 접근은 기껏해야 항상 극도의 문제를 안고 있었다. 바이든 대통령은 중국, 러시아 및 여타 지정학적 경쟁국들로부터 수입하는 광물자원에 대한 미국의 의존을 끊는 조치를 서두를 필요가 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

