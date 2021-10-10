[WT논평] Making denuclearization unachievable (1)

If North Korea doesn’t return to negotiations, it’s fair to assume that the North will lock in its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile arsenals, making denuclearization unachievable and eventual reunification of the Korean Peninsula even more problematic.



Since the failed February 2019 Hanoi Summit of former President Donald Trump and North Korea Chairman Kim Jong-un, negotiations with North Korea have summarily ceased.



During this 30-month period, North Korea reportedly has continued to produce fissile material for nuclear weapons, while enhancing its missile capabilities.



The recent launches of two cruise missiles, capable - according to the North - of delivering a nuclear warhead, that successfully hit targets 1500 kilometers away, while flying for over two hours, was impressive.



It represented an existential nuclear threat to the whole of Japan, and South Korea, and a challenge for existing missile defense systems. And the September 15 successful launches of short-range ballistic missiles (SRBM), from rail car launchers, was noteworthy.



This, in addition to its road-mobile launches, will provide the North with an additional option to make detection of an imminent missile launch that much more challenging for any adversary.



Moreover, the North demonstrated movement toward a capability to eventually also launch Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBM), like the gigantic Hwasong 15 capable of targeting the whole of the U.S., from rail car launches, in addition to its more vulnerable fixed launch pads.



And the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) recent discovery that the Yongbyon Plutonium nuclear reactor was reactivated is further proof that North Korea is producing more fissile material for nuclear weapons.

비핵화를 달성할 수 없게 만든다 (1) 조지프 R 디트레이니(전 미 대북협상 특사) 만약 북한이 협상에 복귀하지 않을 경우 북한은 자국이 보유한 핵무기 및 탄도미사일 무기에 집착할 것이라고 가정하는 것이 옳다. 이런 상황은 비핵화 달성을 불가능하게 만들고 결국 한반도 통일 문제를 더욱 꼬이게 만들 것이다. 2019년 2월 도널드 트럼프 전 대통령과 북한 김정은 위원장의 실패한 하노이 정상회담 이후 북한과의 협상은 즉각 중지되었다. 이 30개월 동안 북한은 핵무기용 핵분열 물질을 계속 생산하는 한편 자국의 미사일 성능을 향상시킨 것으로 알려졌다. 최근 2기의 크루즈미사일 발사가 인상적이었다. 2시간 이상 비행하여 1500킬로미터 떨어진 표적들을 맞히는 데 성공한 이 미사일은 북한 측에 따르면 핵탄두를 운반할 수 있다. 그것은 일본과 한국 전역에 대한 생사가 걸린 핵위협과 기존 미사일 방어체제에 대한 도전에 해당한다. 그리고 9월15일 철도차량 발사대에서 발사에 성공한 단거리탄도미사일에 주목할 필요가 있다. 북한의 도로이동 발사대에 덧붙여서 이것은 북한이 자국의 임박한 미사일 발사를 어떤 적국이 탐지하는 것을 그만큼 더 어렵게 만드는 추가적인 선택 방안을 북한에 제공할 것이다. 뿐만 아니라 북한은 결국 거대한 화성 15호 같은 대륙간탄도 미사일을 발사할 수 있는 역량 쪽으로 움직이고 있다는 것을 보여 주었다. 북한의 보다 취약한 고정 발사대에 덧붙여서 철도차량 발사대에서 쏘는 화성 15호는 미국 전역을 표적으로 삼을 수 있다. 그리고 영변의 플루토늄 원자로가 재가동된 사실을 국제원자력기구가 최근에 발견한 것은 북한이 핵무기용 핵분열물질을 더 많이 생산하고 있다는 추가 증거이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

