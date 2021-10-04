[WT논평] The Red Dragon’s fire-breathing economy (2)

The Chinese Communist Party, like all authoritarian regimes, cannot be trusted to provide accurate and transparent information to the world concerning anything, let alone its environmental indicators.



China hides its human rights atrocities. It is now widely believed that the CCP hid critical information about a virus that just happened to create economic chaos in the West and ended up benefitting the economy of the world’s biggest polluter.



In July, Beijing rebuffed another WHO investigation into the origins of the pandemic. Obfuscation is the national pastime as it was for the Soviets before them.



The facts and the science are plain. The US has continued to make greater progress toward reducing our carbon emissions than Europe while protecting our competitiveness, without Kyoto and the Paris Accords. Brussels’ new radical climate action plan, also announced in July, is more nonsensical policy summersaults.



Carbon trading in China and here will lead to higher prices for virtually everything. It will place the U.S. at a further competitive disadvantage with our greatest strategic competitor, who is prepared to dump money into subsidies and fudge their climate numbers at will.



Mr. Biden and his acolytes on the Left are dedicated to putting the business of climate change on steroids at the expense of American workers and consumers.



They welcome the pressure from China. It supports their aims. Americans, however, should be wary of any effort by states or the federal government to fundamentally change our regulations for the sake of competing with the apparition of a communist China that actually cares about climate.

붉은 용의 위협적인 경제 (2) 톰 바슬(포댐대학교 교수) 자국의 각종 환경 지표는 고사하고 모든 관련 사항에 대한 정확하고 투명한 정보를 세계에 제공하는 면에서 모든 독재정권들과 마찬가지로 중국 공산당을 신뢰할 수 없다. 중국은 자국의 잔혹한 인권 탄압을 숨기고 있다. 공교롭게도 지금 서방세계에 경제적인 혼란을 초래하여 결국 세계 최대의 환경오염 국가의 경제에 이득을 주는 상황을 초래한 바이러스에 관한 중요한 정보를 중국 공산당이 감춘 것으로 지금 널리 믿어지고 있다. 베이징은 이번 전염병 대유행의 기원을 찾는 세계보건기구의 추가 조사를 7월에 거부했다. 중국 이전의 구소련이 그랬던 것처럼 애매한 일처리는 중국의 국민적 오락이다. 각종 사실과 과학은 분명하다. 미국은 교토 의정서와 파리 협정에 가입하지 않고도 자국의 경쟁력을 지키는 가운데 자국의 탄소 방출량을 유럽보다 더 많이 줄이는 방향으로 더 큰 진전을 계속 이루고 있다. 역시 7월에 발표된 브뤼셀의 새로운 급진적인 기후 행동 계획은 훨씬 터무니없는 정책적인 재주넘기다. 중국 내부와 이곳의 탄소거래는 사실상 모든 물가의 인상을 유도할 것이다. 탄소거래는 우리의 최대 전략적 경쟁자인 중국에 비해서 미국을 더욱 불리한 위치에 놓을 것이다. 중국은 각종 보조금에 돈을 쏟아붓고 자국의 기후 관련 통계수치를 멋대로 날조할 준비가 되어 있다. 바이든과 그의 좌파 추종자들은 미국 근로자들과 소비자들을 희생시키는 대가로 기후변화 사업을 더욱 강화시키는 데 전념하고 있다. 그들은 중국의 압박을 환영한다. 중국은 그들의 목표를 지지한다. 그러나 미국 국민들은, 실제로 기후에 신경을 쓰는 공산 중국이라는 유령과의 경쟁을 위해서 우리의 각종 규제를 근본적으로 바꾸는 주 정부나 혹은 연방정부의 모든 노력을 경계할 필요가 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △let alone∼:∼은 고사하고,∼은커녕 △obfuscation:혼미, 불명료화 △national pastime:국민적 오락 △nonsensical:터무니없는, 무의미한 △fudge:날조하다 △acolyte:시종, 신봉자 △on steroids:강력한 △apparition:유령

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]