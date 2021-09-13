[WT논평] The world’s most urgent problem (1)

The United Nations Environment Program has called meat “the world’s most urgent problem.” Activists propose meat taxes or other policies that discourage eating bacon burgers. To environmentalists, behind every big, juicy steak or sausage lies irreversible damage to the planet.



Now corporations selling synthetic meat analogues are trying to get in on the game, marketing their food as supposedly better for fighting climate change. And there’s a lot of money at stake on the notion. Sustainability-related claims about food are on the rise.



But there’s some good news for those who love real meats and the environment: An individual’s diet has almost no impact on the climate.



According to data from the Environmental Protection Agency, agriculture as a whole is only responsible for 10 percent of the greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. All livestock is responsible for just five percent of U.S. emissions.



The United States is responsible for 15 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, making American livestock’s hoofprint less than 1 percent of global emissions.



That by itself is small potatoes. But what about if we all went vegan tomorrow, as PETA demands?



A study from Arizona State University found that everyone going vegan would reduce total U.S. emissions by 2.6 percent. (After all, beans and cabbage still require resources to produce and transport.) Global emissions would be reduced by a small fraction of a percent.



Extrapolating further, if anyone American went vegan, U.S. emissions would go down by 0.0000008%. In scientific terms, that’s a nothing burger.

세계의 가장 긴급한 문제 (1) 윌 코긴(소비자 자유센터 상무이사) 유엔 환경프로그램은 육류가 “세계의 가장 긴급한 문제”라고 불렀다. 환경운동가들은 베이컨 버거 먹는 것을 말리는 육류에 대한 세금 혹은 다른 정책을 제안한다. 환경운동가들이 보기에 육즙이 흐르는 모든 대형 스테이크나 소시지 뒤에는 행성에 대한 돌이킬 수 없는 손상이 도사리고 있다. 합성 육류 유사품을 판매하는 기업들은 자기네 식품이 기후변화와 싸우는 데 추정상 더 좋다고 마케팅하면서 이권 놀음에 끼어들기 위해 지금 노력하고 있다. 그리고 이런 생각에는 거액의 돈이 걸려 있다. 식품과 관련하여 지속성에 관한 각종 주장이 늘어나고 있다. 그러나 진정한 육류와 환경을 사랑하는 사람들에게 몇 가지 반가운 소식이 있다. 개인의 식습관은 기후에 거의 아무런 영향을 미치지 않는다. 환경보호청의 자료에 따르면, 전체 농업은 미국 온실가스 방출의 불과 10%만 차지한다. 모든 가축이 미국 방출량에서 차지하는 비율은 불과 5%다. 미국은 세계 온실가스 방출량의 15%를 차지함으로써 미국 가축의 방출량은 지구 전체 방출량의 1% 미만이다. 그것 자체는 보잘것없는 양이다. 그러나 우리 모두가 동물의 윤리적 대우를 바라는 사람들이 요구하는 대로 내일 철저히 채식을 한다면 어떻게 될까. 애리조나 주립대학교의 한 연구는 모든 사람의 철저한 채식 실천이 미국 전체 온실가스 배출량의 2.6%를 줄일 것이라는 사실을 발견했다. (결국 콩과 양배추를 생산하고 운반하는 데는 여전히 각종 자원이 필요하다.) 세계의 온실가스 방출량은 1%의 아주 작은 부분만 줄어들 것이다. 더 추정을 해보면, 모든 미국인들이 철저한 채식을 실천할 경우 미국의 방출량은 0.0000008% 내려갈 것이다. 과학적 측면에서 그것은 속빈 강정이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △get in on: 참여하다 △analogue: 유사체 △supposedly: 추정상, 아마 △small potatoes: 보잘것없는 것, 소액 △vegan: 엄격한 채식주의자 △extrapolate: 추정하다 △nothing burger: 속 빈 강정

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]