[WT논평] A netherworld between the pandemic and normalcy (2)

COVID-19 has been detected in more than a dozen species, including minks, great apes, lions, tigers, cats, dogs and pigs. The potential for a new strain that can spread to humans, outsmart public health agencies and spreading globally is real and palpable. International travel should be limited for several more years.



Multilateralists have suggested a grand effort to vaccinate the world and contain new pathogens, but extra cash and a piece of paper in Geneva won’t take public health nurses into every hamlet in the developing world.



If we don’t want to risk another Black Plague, commercial contact with most of the world will be limited to Zooming and put in place the tough protocols for workplaces and public gatherings.



It is amusing but also tragic in terms of squandered resources to see large corporations building new grand workspaces for a new era when folks only commute three days a week.



COVID-19 and the netherworld emerging is forcing us to embrace technologies that have been waiting like orphans among childless adults. We have been happy to rely on smartphones for personal finance and Facetime for social interactions but would not readily embrace artificial intelligence to save time and Internet tools to accomplish collaboration.



All in all, adapt or don’t survive but in the bargain, we may be on the cusp of a productivity breakout that ends years of anemic economic growth.



Prolonged pandemics radically change social arrangements. The Black Plague created labor scarcity, caused the peasantry to overturn the feudal order and set Europe on the path to a modern economy.

대역병과 정상생활 사이의 지옥 (2) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 코로나19는 10여 가지 동물 종에서 발견되었는데 그 가운데는 밍크, 유인원, 사자, 호랑이, 고양이, 개, 돼지가 포함된다. 인간에게 확산되고 공공보건 기관보다 한 수 앞서 가며 세계적으로 퍼질 수 있는 새로운 바이러스 변종의 잠재적 가능성은 실재하며 감지가 된다. 국제적인 여행은 몇 년 더 제한될 필요가 있다. 다자주의자들은 세계적인 백신 접종 노력을 대대적으로 벌여 새로운 병원균을 방지하자는 의견을 제시했으나 여분의 돈과 제네바의 종이 한 장은 공공보건 간호사들을 개발도상 세계의 모든 작은 마을 안으로 데려가지 못할 것이다. 만약 우리가 또 다른 흑사병의 위험을 원하지 않는다면 대부분 세계와의 상업적인 접촉은 화상 애플리케이션인 주밍으로 제한될 것이며 직장과 공공장소의 집회를 위한 보다 엄격한 규약을 시행할 것이다. 사람들이 일주일에 3일만 통근하는 새로운 시대를 위해서 대기업들이 새로 웅장한 직장건물을 짓는 것을 보는 것은 재미있지만 낭비된 자원 면에서는 비극적이기도 하다. 코로나19와 등장하는 지옥은 아이 없는 성인들 사이에서 고아처럼 기다려왔던 여러 가지 기술을 포용하도록 우리에게 강요하고 있다. 우리는 개인 재정을 위해 스마트폰에, 사회 접촉을 위해 페이스타임에 행복하게 의존해 왔으나 시간을 절약하기 위한 인공지능과 공동작업 성취를 위한 각종 인터넷 도구를 기꺼이 포용하려 들지는 않을 것이다. 대체로 적응하느냐 살아남지 못하느냐에 덧붙여 우리는 여러 해 동안 지속된 활기 없는 경제성장을 끝내는 생산성 돌파구의 끝에 와 있을 가능성이 있다. 오래 지속되는 대역병은 사회적 배열을 근본적으로 바꾸고 있다. 흑사병은 노동력을 희소하게 만들어 소작농들이 봉건질서를 뒤집어엎고 유럽을 현대 경제로 가는 길 위에 놓았다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △hamlet:아주 작은 마을 △Zooming:(화상 애플리케이션인)줌하기 △collaboration:공동작업(물) △all in all:대체로 △cusp:끝 △breakout:탈옥, 발발, 벗어나기, 탈출 △in the bargain게다가, 덤으로, 그 위에 △arrangement:준비, (처리)방식, 배치, 배열

