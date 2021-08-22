[WT논평] A netherworld between the pandemic and normalcy (1)

Americans should brace for a netherworld between the pandemic and normalcy. COVID-19 won’t last forever, but making vaccines available to all adults is no silver bullet.



Jabbing 80% of the population for known strains of COVID-19 will prove tough. Getting vaccines to the homeless, poor and illegal immigrants is especially difficult.



Public health and community service agencies are sending mobile units into those communities, but the marginalized are among the most likely to shun good science.



A recent CDC-Census Bureau study found 17% of the population definitely or probably won’t get a shot, 20% of the population is under 16 and many others should not be vaccinated for medical reasons. Vaccines are being tested in adolescents and young children, but it is easy to see that it will be difficult to get to 80% before 2022.



Businesses can fully reopen offices, restaurants and concert halls and theaters to workers and patrons showing proof of vaccination. And where enforceable, subject to temperature checks, testing, digital tracking and isolation when necessary.



It’s time for reasonable people to say enough. Make exceptions with precautions for those medically unable to be vaccinated, but science deniers should be left to a marginalized world.



Vaccination can take us only so far, because among the unvaccinated population new, more lethal variants of COVID-19 are emerging, and the petri dish outside the United States is percolating.



The challenges of quickly vaccinating the developing world are daunting. Most of the world is a ready host to develop strains that could outsmart our vaccines.

대역병과 정상생활 사이의 지옥 (1) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 미국인들은 코로나 19 대유행과 정상생활 사이의 지옥에 대비할 필요가 있다. 코로나 19는 영원히 지속하지 않겠지만 모든 성인들이 백신을 맞도록 하는 것이 특효약은 아니다. 알려진 코로나 19 변종에 맞서 인구의 80%를 접종하는 것은 어려운 일로 밝혀질 것이다. 노숙인, 빈민, 불법 이민자에게 백신을 접종하는 것은 특히 어려울 것이다. 여러 공공보건 기관과 지역사회 봉사기관이 그런 지역사회 안으로 이동 접종반을 보내고 있으나 사회에서 소외된 그런 사람들은 양질의 과학을 기피할 가능성이 가장 높은 계층에 속한다. 최근 질병관리청-인구조사국의 한 연구는 인구의 17%가 확실히 또는 아마도 접종을 받지 않을 것이며 인구의 20%는 16세 이하이고 다른 많은 사람들은 각종 의료상의 이유 때문에 백신을 맞지 않아야 한다는 사실을 발견했다. 각종 백신이 10대 청소년들과 어린이들에게 실험되고 있으나 2022년 이전에 인구의 80%를 접종하는 것이 어려우리라는 것을 쉽게 알 수 있다. 각종 사업체들은 백신 접종 확인서를 제시하는 근로자들과 고객들에게 사무실, 레스토랑, 콘서트홀, 극장을 전면 개방할 수 있다. 그리고 시행이 가능한 경우에는 필요한 체온검사, 코로나 19 검사, 디지털 추적을 하고 격리시킨다. 이제 이성적인 사람들이 충분한 발언을 할 때다. 의료상으로 백신 접종이 불가능한 사람들을 예방조치에서 예외로 해야겠지만 과학을 거부하는 사람들은 소외된 세계 속에 남겨두어야 한다. 백신을 안 맞은 사람들 가운데서 더욱 치명적인 코로나 19 변종이 나타나고 있고 미국 바깥의 세균 배양접시가 이를 걸러내고 있기 때문에 백신이 우리에게 해줄 수 있는 것은 여기까지다. 개발도상 세계의 신속한 백신 접종에 따르는 각종 과제가 벅차다. 세계의 대부분이, 우리의 각종 백신보다 한 수 앞설 수 있는 변종 바이러스 배양의 준비된 숙주다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]