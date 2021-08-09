[WT논평] Apple, one of the “woke” corporations (1)

Apple, one of the “woke” corporations, continues to use slave labor in China to make its products, a new report shows.



Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has categorically denied the technology firm sources from Chinese companies that use Uyghur slave labor in its production lines. Mr. Cook said: “Forced labor is abhorrent, and we will not tolerate it in Apple.”



A new investigative report from the website The Information shows seven Apple suppliers have been accused of using slave labor.



“The Information and human rights groups have found seven companies supplying device components, coatings and assembly services to Apple that are linked to alleged forced labor involving Uyghurs and other oppressed monitories in China,” the report reads.



“At least five of those companies received thousands of Uyghur and other minority workers at specific factory sites or subsidiaries that did work for Apple, the investigation found.”



International human rights groups have charged China with genocide against more than 1 million Uyghurs. The minorities are sent to concentration camps, in many cases sterilized, and subjected to live and work in poverty, as a way for the Chinese Communist Party to “cleanse” them from their Islamic faith.



The Information, associated with other human rights groups, uncovered “previously unreported public statements, photos and videos by Chinese local government offices and state-run media” in China as well as with unnamed Apple employees, to back up their reporting.



In a statement to The Information, Apple said that “we undertook further investigations and found no evidence of forced labor anywhere we operate.”

“깨” 기업들 가운데 하나인 애플 (1) 켈리 새들러(칼럼니스트) ‘깨어 있는’ 기업들 가운데 하나인 애플이 자사의 몇몇 제품을 만들기 위해서 중국 내 노예노동을 계속 이용하고 있는 것을 새로운 보고서가 보여 준다. 경영 최고책임자인 팀 쿡은 이 기술회사가 생산 라인 안에 위구르의 노예노동을 이용하는 중국 회사들로부터 공급을 받는다는 사실을 단호히 부인했다. 쿡은 “강제노동은 혐오스러운 것이며, 우리는 애플 내부에서 그것을 용인하지 않을 것이다”라고 말했다. 웹사이트 디 인포메이션의 새로운 조사보고서는 애플의 7개 공급자들이 노예노동을 이용한다는 비난을 받은 사실을 보여준다. 보고서는 “위구르인들과 다른 억압받는 중국 내 소수민족들이 연루되었다는 주장이 나오는 강제노동과 관련된 7개 회사들이 장치 부품, 코팅, 조립 서비스를 애플에 공급하는 사실을 디 인포메이션과 인권단체들이 발견했다”면서 “그 회사들 가운데 적어도 5개 회사가 특정한 공장이 위치한 곳이나 애플을 위해 일하는 자회사 여러 곳에서 수천명의 위구르인 혹은 다른 소수민족 노동자들을 받아들인 사실을 이 조사는 발견했다”고 적었다. 국제인권단체들은 중국이 100만명 이상의 위구르인들을 집단학살했다고 비난했다. 이들 소수민족은 강제수용소에 보내지고 있으며, 다수의 경우 불임수술을 받고 빈곤 속에서 생활하며 일하도록 강요당하는데, 이는 중국 공산당이 그들로부터 이슬람 신앙을 ‘세척’하는 방식이다. 다른 인권단체들과 연대하고 있는 디 인포메이션은 자기네 보고를 뒷받침하기 위해 익명의 애플 직원들은 물론 중국 내의 “전에 보도되지 않은, 지방정부 사무소와 국영 언론매체의 공개 발언과 사진, 영상을” 찾아냈다. 애플은 디 인포메이션에 보낸 성명서에서 “우리는 추가 조사를 했고 우리가 운영하는 어느 곳에서도 강제노동의 증거를 찾지 못했다”고 말했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △woke: wake(깨다)의 과거형 △source: 얻다, 공급자를 찾다 △categorical: 단정적인 △abhorrent: 혐오스러운 △alleged: 주장된 △site: 현장 △subsidiary: 자회사, 계열사

