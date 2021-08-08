[WT논평] A hypothesis that had been roundly dismissed

COVID-19 originated from a Wuhan laboratory in late 2019 is a hypothesis that had been roundly dismissed by some scientists and a huge portion of the media and popular pundits in early 2020.



This hypothesis is now being revisited with renewed fervor at some of the highest levels. In reality, the hypothesis was never all that farfetched and certainly not part of a conspiracy theory.



Numerous items concerning the Wuhan Institute of Virology origins of the coronavirus have been appearing lately not only in the Times but in other national press outlets such as The Wall Street Journal.



The hypothesis is eerily similar to a much smaller scale incident that transpired in April 1979 involving the bacterium Bacillus anthracis (anthrax).



At that time, the Soviets claimed the dozens of deaths that occurred in Sverdlovsk, USSR (now Yekaterinburg, Russia) were from consumption of tainted meat or other natural sources.



Many doubted and challenged that claim. It wasn’t until the fall of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s that the real reason was confirmed. KGB records showed that the inadvertent release of weaponized anthrax from a Soviet lab was the source.



The weaponizing of anthrax can be compared with the gain-of-function research that increases the lethality of naturally occurring viruses. And gain-of-function research for military ends defies the peaceful-purposes clause of the BWC to which China also agreed in 1984.



Perhaps history has been repeated at a devastatingly larger scale from a leak at the Wuhan lab.



Further investigation now underway may reveal that a Communist country has once again hidden the origin of a deadly germ release.

일부 과학자들이 대대적으로 무시한 가설 앤터니 J 세이더(기상학자) 코로나19가 2019년 말에 우한의 한 연구소에서 유래했다는 주장은 일부 과학자들과 언론의 거대한 부분 및 대중적인 권위자들이 2020년 초에 대대적으로 무시했던 가설이다. 지금 몇몇 최고위 수준의 사람들이 새로운 열성을 가지고 이 가설을 다시 논의하고 있다. 사실 이 가설은 결코 그다지 황당하지 않았고 음모이론의 일부도 분명 아니었다. 코로나 바이러스가 우한 바이러스 연구소에서 유래했다는 가설과 관련한 다수의 기사가 최근에 타임스뿐만 아니라 월스트리트저널 같은 다른 미국 언론매체에 등장했다. 이 가설은 1979년 4월에 발생한 훨씬 규모가 작은 탄저병 박테리아와 관련된 사건과 불가사의하게 비슷하다. 당시 소련은 자국의 스베르드롭스크(현 러시아 예카테린부르크)에서 수십명의 주민이 사망한 것은 상한 육류나 다른 자연적인 식품을 먹은 것에 원인이 있다고 주장했다. 많은 사람들이 의문을 품고 그 주장에 이의를 제기했다. 소련이 1990년대 초에 붕괴할 때까지 진정한 이유가 확인되지 않았다. 소련의 한 연구소에서 무기화된 탄저병 박테리아가 사고로 방출된 것이 원인이었다는 사실이 KGB 기록에 드러났다. 탄저병의 무기화는 자연적으로 발생하는 각종 바이러스의 살상력을 증대시키는 기능 획득 연구와 비교할 수 있다. 그리고 군사 목적의 기능 획득 연구는 중국 또한 1984년에 합의한 생물무기금지협약의 평화 목적 조항을 위반하는 행위다. 아마도 역사는 우한 연구소의 누출에서 파괴적 규모로 확대 반복된 듯하다. 지금 진행 중인 추가 조사는 한 공산주의 국가가 치명적인 세균 방출의 원천을 또다시 감춘 사실을 밝혀낼 가능성이 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △roundly: 강력하게, 대대적으로 △pundit: 전문가, 권위자 △revisit: 다시 논의하다

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]