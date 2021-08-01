[WT논평] All were held up as Marxist utopias (1)

The USSR. Venezuela. Now Cuba. All were held up as Marxist utopias, as was Hitler’s National Socialist regime and former Socialist Party leader Benito Mussolini’s fascism.



But when things go wrong, as they always do, apologists treat us to the same absurd claim: “Real communism has never been tried.” In the words of Sting, “It’s a lie we don’t believe anymore.”



America’s foremost socialist, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), insists the U.S. embargo caused the Cuban people to revolt over COVID-19. Never mind that the embargo doesn’t block medical supplies, or that protestors are waving the Stars &Stripes, not the hammer and sickle.



Bernie’s go-to move is blaming America, just as he did when Venezuela and Nicaragua imploded.



A recent Wall Street Journal editorial said: “[O]ne of the ways that Cuba funds its government right now is by sending its doctors and nurses overseas.”



This mercenary brain drain left everyday Cubans to fend for themselves, a grim fact unlikely to inspire a sequel Michael Moore’s propaganda documentary praising Havana health care, which left Fidel and fellow dictator Hugo Chavez to suffer torturous deaths.



Communist dictators were rebranded as “presidents.” But they show their true colors, and they’re “authoritarians.”



In any case, the idea that communism is an ideology fresh off the assembly line would shock Lenin, Stalin, the Castros, Hussein, Bashir Assad, Pol Pot, and all the others who’ve proclaimed socialist paradises over the past 100 years, only to see each one end in mass graves, hunger, and repression.

모두 마르크스 이상향의 예로 제시되었다 (1) 딘 카라야니스(칼럼니스트) 구 소련. 베네수엘라. 지금 쿠바. 모두 히틀러의 국가사회주의 정권과 사회주의당 당수를 역임한 베니토 무솔리니의 파시즘처럼 마르크스 이상향의 예로 제시되었다. 그러나 그들이 늘 그러듯이 상황이 잘못될 때 옹호자들은 똑같은 비합리적인 주장을 우리에게 들이댄다. “진정한 공산주의는 한 번도 시도된 적이 없다.” 스팅의 말에 따르면, “그것은 우리가 더 이상 안 믿는 거짓말이다.” 미국의 가장 유명한 사회주의자인 다코타주 민주당 상원의원인 버니 샌더스는 코로나19 사태에 항의한 쿠바 국민들의 폭동을 촉발한 원인은 미국의 수출금지 조치라고 우긴다. 수출금지가 의료 보급품을 차단하지 않은 사실과 시위자들이 망치와 낫 깃발이 아닌 성조기를 흔들고 있는 사실에는 개의치 않는다. 버니가 단골로 하는 짓거리는 미국을 비난하는 것이다. 베네수엘라와 니카라과가 내부 붕괴되었을 때 한 짓과 꼭 같다. 최근 월스트리트저널의 한 사설은 이렇게 말했다. “현재 쿠바가 정부의 자금을 조달하는 방법들 가운데 하나는 자국 의사들과 간호사들을 해외에 보내는 것이다.” 이러한 용병 두뇌 유출로 인해서 모든 쿠바 사람들은 스스로 꾸려나가고 있다. 이런 암울한 사실은 아바나의 의료 서비스를 찬양하는 마이클 무어의 선전 다큐멘터리 영화 시리즈에 영감을 불어넣을 가능성이 없다. 쿠바의 의료 서비스로 인해서 피델과 동료 독재자 우고 차베스가 고통스러운 죽음에 시달렸다. 공산주의 독재자들은 “대통령”이란 호칭으로 브랜드 이미지를 새롭게 했다. 하지만 그들은 진짜 색깔을 드러내며 “독재자들”이다. 어찌 되었든 공산주의가 조립공장에서 방금 나온 이념이란 발상은 레닌, 스탈린, 카스트로 형제, 후세인, 바시르 아사드, 폴 포트 등 지난 100년 동안 사회주의 낙원을 선언했다가 모두 집단 매장지, 굶주림, 압제로 끝낸 다른 모든 자에게 충격을 줄 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]