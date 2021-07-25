[WT논평] Cubans took to the streets

Thousands of Cubans took to the streets on July 12 in at least 14 cities, in a police-controlled country that surveils and jails dissidents - to protest communism, not just the country’s abysmal COVID-19 response.



Cubans must stand in hours-long lines to buy simple necessities such as bread. They experience blackouts as the country’s electric grid is overrun, suffering for hours in the scorching summer months, where it can be unbearable to live without a fan or air conditioner.



Government-run stores sell overpriced items in currencies the Cuban people don’t possess. Hospitals lack beds, stretchers, medication, and in some cases, running water. Scabies - a skin disease that can be easily treated with an antibiotic - has infested the island because drugs are not readily available.



In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuba has been outsourcing its medical professionals and supplies to other countries as a way for the Communist regime to pocket hard currency, which is in short supply.



The State Department’s Trafficking in Persons Report writes of a “government policy to profit from labor export programs with strong indications of forced labor, particularly its foreign medical missions program.”



The report continues, saying Cuba “capitalized on the pandemic by increasing the number and size of medical missions and refused to improve the program’s transparency or address labor violations and trafficking crimes despite persistent allegations from observers, former participants, and foreign governments,” of its abuses.



The conditions in Cuba are so bad its people are fleeing the island in record numbers.

쿠바인들이 가두 항의 시위에 나섰다 수천 명의 쿠바인들이 7월12일 최소한 14개 도시에서 가두 항의 시위에 나섰다. 경찰의 통제 아래서 반체제 인사들을 감시하고 투옥하는 이 나라에서 단지 자국의 최악의 코로나19 대응뿐 아니라 공산주의에 항의를 한 것이다. 쿠바 사람들은 빵과 같은 단순한 생필품을 사기 위해서 장시간 줄을 서야 한다. 이 나라의 전력 공급망에 과부하가 걸림에 따라 그들은 정전사태를 겪어 선풍기나 에어컨 없이는 견디기 어려운 나라에서 타는 듯이 더운 여름철에 장시간 고생을 한다. 국영 상점들은 지나치게 고가의 품목들을 판매하는데 쿠바 사람들이 소유하지 않은 각종 화폐를 받는다. 병원에는 병상과 들것 및 약품이 없으며 어떤 경우에는 수도가 없다. 항생제로 쉽게 치료될 수 있는 피부병인 옴이 섬 전체에 만연하고 있는데 약품을 제때 구하지 못하기 때문이다. 코로나19가 대유행하는 와중에서 쿠바는 공급이 달리는 경화를 공산당 정권이 벌어들이는 한 가지 방법으로 자국의 의료 전문 인력과 보급품을 다른 몇몇 나라에 파견하고 있다. 미 국무부의 인신매매보고서는 쿠바의 “강제노동의 조짐이 강력하게 나타나는 노동력 수출 계획 특히 쿠바의 의료진 해외 파견단 계획으로 이익을 얻기 위한 정부 정책”에 관해 기술한다. 보고서는 계속 이렇게 말한다. 쿠바는 의료 파견단의 학대에 관한 “관측통들과 과거 참가자들 및 외국 정부들의 지속적인 혐의 주장에도 불구하고 이 계획의 투명성을 높이거나 혹은 노동권 침해 및 밀수 범죄에 대처하기를 거부한 가운데 의료 파견단의 인원수와 규모를 증대시킴으로써 코로나19 대유행을 이용했다.” 쿠바의 각종 생활여건이 너무 나빠서 쿠바 사람들이 기록적인 숫자로 섬에서 도망치고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △blackout:정전 △overrun:초과(하다) △scorching:태울 듯이 더운, 맹렬한 △fan:선풍기 △outsource:(작업, 생산을)외부에 위탁하다

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]