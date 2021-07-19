[WT논평] Chinese virologist Shi Zhengli (2)

Despite Dr. Shi’s reported remarks and the other evidence pointing to WIV as the creator of COVID-19, China still insists that it isn’t responsible for creating the virus and that it was created by the U.S. military or was naturally passed from animals to humans.



A recent scientific paper, authored by British Professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr. Birger Sorensen and published by a British newspaper, claims that the COVID-19 virus was created by the WIV and then re-engineered to a form that could have been transmitted to humans by bats.



Possibly as a result of that paper, British intelligence agencies are reportedly reassessing their earlier discounting of the possibility of a leak of COVID-19 from WIV.



Far more important, and nearly conclusive, are the work done by Dr. Shi’s team and her remarks upon discovery of the disease. She knew that her work could have created the COVID-19 virus and that it could have been leaked.



WIV leaked the SARS virus twice in 2004. According to former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb, such leaks happen “all the time,” even in the U.S.



There is virtually nothing that the Chinese will say - or have said - about COVID-19 that we can believe. They have underreported the COVID-19 cases and the deaths of Chinese citizens.



Their insistence that the virus was a natural occurrence and was passed from animals - probably bats - to humans is, at this point, pretty far-fetched.



To admit that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is working, to develop pathogens that can be used as weapons would be a clear admission of violation of the Biological Weapons Convention.

중국 바이러스 학자 스정리 (2) 제드 배빈(전 국방부 부차관) 보도된 스 박사의 발언과 우한 바이러스연구소를 코로나19 바이러스의 제조자로 지목하는 다른 증거에도 불구하고 중국은 자기네가 이 바이러스의 제조에 책임이 없으며 이 바이러스가 미국 군부에 의해 만들어졌거나 혹은 몇몇 동물로부터 인간에게 자연적으로 전해졌다고 여전히 주장한다. 영국의 앵거스 댈글레이시 교수와 노르웨이의 과학자 비르예르 쇠렌센 박사가 집필하여 영국의 한 신문에 발표한 최근의 과학 논문은 코로나19 바이러스가 우한 바이러스연구소에서 만들어진 다음 박쥐에 의해 인간에게 전염될 수 있는 형태로 재설계되었다고 주장한다. 영국의 여러 정보기관들이 코로나19 바이러스의 우한 바이러스연구소 유출 가능성을 과거에 무시했던 조치를 현재 재평가하고 있는 것으로 알려지고 있는데 이는 그 논문 발표의 결과일 가능성이 있다. 훨씬 더 중요하고 거의 확실한 것은, 스의 연구팀이 행한 작업과 이 질병 발견에 관한 그녀의 발언이다. 그녀는 자신의 작업이 코로나19 바이러스를 만들었을 수 있으며 그 바이러스가 유출되었을 수 있다는 사실을 알았다. 우한 바이러스연구소는 2004년에 사스 바이러스를 두 차례 누출했다. 미국 식품의약청 청장을 지낸 스콧 고틀리브에 따르면, 그런 누출은 미국 내에서조차도 ‘항상’ 일어난다. 중국이 앞으로 할 발언이나 혹은 과거에 했던 발언 가운데서 우리가 믿을 수 있는 것은 사실상 없다. 그들은 코로나 환자 발생 건수와 중국인 사망자 수를 축소 신고했다. 이 바이러스가 자연적으로 발생하여 몇몇 동물 아마도 박쥐로부터 인간에게 전이되었다는 그들의 주장은 현시점에서 별로 설득력이 없다. 우한 바이러스연구소가 무기로 사용될 수 있는 병원균을 개발하려고 작업한다고 인정하는 것은, 생물무기협정 위반을 명백히 인정하는 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △remark:발언, 언급 △re-engineer:재설계하다, 재제작하다 △discount:무시하다

