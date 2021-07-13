[WT논평] The best way to lessen income inequality (2)

Among voters the idea gaining traction is that it is better to assist the working poor by offering higher paying employment opportunities than through enhanced government benefits financed with increased taxes on more affluent Americans.



In places like San Francisco and Seattle economic studies documented that abruptly raising the minimum wage caused significant restaurant closures and job losses.



And dramatic shifts disturb wage patterns for workers further up the wage ladder - for example, it’s tough to raise the pay of a counter clerk at McDonald’s $2 an hour without also raising the pay of the shift manager too.



In low wages markets, raising McDonald’s starting pay for servers to $15 an hour would increase labor costs about $8 - including add-ons for payroll taxes and unemployment insurance-and increase the cost of a quarter-pound hamburger meal from about $6 to $8.



Take out restaurants, drug stores and groceries in cities where minimum wages have been set high are increasingly relying on computer-assisted check out to save on labor costs.



Overall, higher wages favor e-commerce over brick-and-mortar, because fulfillment centers more readily lend to automation. And those favor large businesses-at the expense of smaller and stand-alone consumer goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues-because they can spread development costs for robotic solutions, software and websites over higher volumes and more outlets.



A $15 minimum wage would cut family incomes by about $9 billion, and some 1.3 million low wage workers would lose their jobs and suffer tragic losses of independence, dignity and income altogether.

소득 불평등 완화의 최선의 길 (2) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 더욱 부유한 미국인들에 대한 세금인상으로 재원을 마련하는 정부의 각종 복지 혜택을 높이는 것보다 임금이 더 높은 고용의 기회를 제공함으로써 근로 빈곤층을 돕는 것이 더 좋다는 아이디어가 유권자들 가운데서 호응을 얻고 있다. 샌프란시스코 및 시애틀 같은 일부 지역에서 행해진 몇 가지 경제적 연구는 갑작스러운 최저임금 인상이 눈에 띄는 수준의 레스토랑 폐업과 일자리 손실을 초래한 사실을 기록했다. 그리고 극적인 임금 변화는 임금 사다리의 상위 근로자들의 임금 패턴을 흔들게 된다. 예를 들어, 맥도널드에서 교대조 관리직원의 급료 또한 올리지 않고 계산대 직원의 시급을 2달러 올리는 것은 어렵다. 저임금 시장에서, 맥도널드의 음식 나르는 사람의 초임을 시간당 15달러로 올리는 것은 근로비용을 대략 8달러 올리고 쿼터-파운드 햄버거 한 끼분의 가격을 대략 6달러에서 8달러로 올리게 된다. 추가 근로비용 가운데는 급여세 및 실업보험의 추가분이 포함된다. 최저임금이 높게 책정된 여러 도시의 테이크아웃 레스토랑, 약국, 식품점은 노동 비용을 절약하기 위해 컴퓨터의 지원을 받는 계산에 의존하는 경우가 점점 늘어나고 있다. 대체로 임금 인상은 오프라인 거래보다는 이커머스에 더 유리하다. 왜냐하면 물류포장센터는 보다 쉽게 자동화하는 데 적합하기 때문이다. 그리고 대기업들은 더 많은 물량과 판매처를 통해서 로봇 해결책, 소프트웨어, 웹사이트 개발비용을 분산시킬 수 있기 때문에 임금 인상은 대기업에 유리하며 보다 규모가 작고 단독으로 고객을 상대하는 제품의 제조업자들과 소매상들 및 레스토랑, 호텔, 유흥업소들이 희생을 당한다. 15달러 최저임금은 가구 소득을 대략 90억달러 줄이고 약 130만명의 저임 근로자들이 실직하여 자립, 품위, 소득을 한꺼번에 잃는 비극을 겪을 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]