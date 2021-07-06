[WT논평] COVID’s costs have been staggering

Once COVID-19 has passed, America must immediately examine our war against it. The cost in deaths and dollars demands that we learn from our successes and not repeat our mistakes.



COVID’s costs have been staggering. As of April 15, America has had more than 32 million cases, almost one-tenth of the population, and 578,000 deaths. In less than a year fighting the virus, the federal government spent $5.5 trillion, increasing the federal debt by 32%.



In comparison, during America’s direct involvement in Vietnam from 1964 through 1972, the federal debt increased just 25%.



To these known costs must be added the unknown. These include the health problems. They also include economic losses, lost opportunities and lost schooling.



And they must also include lost freedom; essentially over a year of people’s lives has been transformed to an extent unimaginable outside of conscription.



It is therefore incumbent that we quickly evaluate the response’s efficiency relative to the high cost we know exists.



This is important because our COVID response will become the precedent for any future broad health response. It is critical that any future response be the right one. Simply allowing our broad swath of policy responses to go into history as being inevitable and unimprovable is more than wrong. It is dangerous.



Of all government policies, lockdowns undoubtedly had the most direct effect on people’s lives and the economy. They also inflicted an extremely high cost.



Considering lockdowns’ unprecedented nature, their duration, stringency and targeting must be evaluated.

코로나19의 손실은 충격적이다 J T 영(칼럼니스트) 코로나19가 일단 지나가면 미국은 즉각 코로나19와의 전쟁을 점검할 필요가 있다. 사망자와 금전으로 나타난 손실은 우리가 성공으로부터 배우고 실수를 반복하지 말 것을 요구한다. 코로나19로 인한 손실은 충격적이다. 4월15일까지 미국에서 인구의 근 10분의 1인 3200만 명 이상의 환자가 발생했고 57만 8000명이 죽었다. 바이러스와 싸운 1년도 안 되는 기간 동안 연방정부는 5조 5000억 달러를 지출하여 연방정부의 부채가 32%나 증가했다. 비교를 해보자면, 미국이 1964년부터 1972년까지 베트남에 직접 개입했던 기간 중 연방정부의 부채는 불과 25% 늘었다. 이런 알려진 손실에다가 알려지지 않은 손실을 보탤 필요가 있다. 이런 손실 가운데는 건강 문제들이 포함된다. 또한 거기에는 각종 경제적 손실, 상실된 기회 및 학교교육이 포함된다. 그리고 상실된 자유 또한 거기에 포함시킬 필요가 있다. 사람들의 생활이 1년 이상 동안 군대징집 이외에는 상상할 수 없는 정도의 본질적 변화를 겪었다. 그러므로 우리가 코로나19 대응책의 효율성을, 존재가 알려진 높은 손실과 비교하여 신속히 평가할 필요가 있다. 코로나19 대응은 미래의 모든 광범한 보건 대책의 선례가 될 것이므로 이런 평가가 중요하다. 미래의 모든 대응이 옳고 정확해야 한다는 점이 중요하다. 우리의 폭넓은 일련의 대응 정책이 불가피했고 개선하기 어려운 것으로 역사 속으로 들어가도록 그냥 허용하는 것은 잘못 이상이다. 그것은 위험하다. 모든 정부 정책 가운데서 봉쇄 조치가 사람들의 생활과 경제에 가장 직접적인 영향을 주었다는 것은 의문의 여지가 없다. 봉쇄는 또한 극도로 높은 손해를 끼쳤다. 봉쇄의 전례 없는 성격을 고려할 때 봉쇄의 지속 기간, 엄중함, 표적 선정을 평가할 필요가 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]