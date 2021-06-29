The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 3.5 million individuals worldwide. Attention is shifting from solely saving lives to retracing the trail of death to its source. Avoiding future calamity means responsible parties must be held to account.



China, where the coronavirus inarguably originated, has made it clear that an apology is not forthcoming. As if the lack of Chinese contrition isn’t maddening enough, Beijing has stated that it will no longer cooperate with any investigation into the virus’ origin.



However, China cannot force the world to unlearn what it already knows. U.S. intelligence agencies have identified a virus strain studied in the Wuhan Institute of Virology as a possible “backbone for the creation of a pathogenic chimeric virus,” pointing to an experimental rather than a natural cause. No amount of silencing will alter the truth.



As facts come into focus, China is meeting criticism with belligerence. The Chinese Communist Party’s semi-official Global Times recently declared the nation must be prepared for an “intense showdown” with the U.S.: “The number of China’s nuclear warheads must reach the quantity that makes U.S. elites shiver should they entertain the idea of engaging in a military confrontation with China.” In other words, Americans angered by China’s affronts must be frightened into silence.



With characteristic bluntness, former President Trump has issued a statement calling for financial compensation: “China should pay $10 trillion to America, and the World, for the death and destruction they have caused!”



If this pandemic proves to be the result of a leaky lab, China must open its checkbook.

미래의 재앙 회피 코로나 19 대유행이 전 세계적으로 350만명 이상을 죽였다. 사람들의 관심이 오로지 생명 구제에서 죽음의 근원으로 향한 자취 추적으로 옮겨가고 있다. 미래의 재앙 회피는 책임 있는 당사자들에게 책임을 추궁하는 것을 의미한다. 코로나바이러스가 유래한 국가란 점에서 논쟁의 여지가 없는 중국이 사과를 하지 않으리란 점을 분명히 했다. 중국이 안 뉘우치는 것이 충분히 분통터질 노릇이 아니라는 듯이 베이징은 바이러스 기원에 관한 모든 조사에서 더 이상 협력하지 않을 것이라고 공언했다. 그러나 중국은 세상이 이미 알고 있는 것을 잊게 할 수는 없다. 미 정보기관들은 “병원균 괴물 바이러스 제조의 근간”일 가능성이 있는 바이러스의 한 변종이 우한 바이러스 연구소에서 연구되고 있던 사실을 확인했는데 이는 자연에 원인이 있다기보다는 실험실에 원인이 있다는 것을 가리킨다. 제아무리 침묵시키려 해도 진실을 바꾸지는 못한다. 여러 가지 사실에 관심이 집중되는 가운데 중국은 비판에 호전적 태도로 맞서고 있다. 중국 공산당의 반 관영 언론매체인 환구시보는 중국이 미국과의 “치열한 최후결전”에 대비해야 한다고 최근 선언했다. “중국의 핵탄두 수는, 미국의 지배계층이 중국과의 군사 대결을 벌일 생각을 품을 경우 그들을 두려움에 떨게 만들 정도의 분량에 도달해야 한다.” 다시 말해서 중국이 준 모욕에 분노한 미국인들에게 겁을 주어 침묵시켜야 한다는 것이다. 직설적인 성향인 트럼프 전 미국 대통령은 재정적 보상을 촉구하는 성명을 냈다. “중국은 자기네가 유발한 죽음과 파괴의 대가로 미국과 세계에 10조달러를 지불해야 한다.” 만약 이번 대유행이 연구소 유출의 결과로 입증될 경우 중국은 자국의 수표장을 열어야 한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △trail:자취 △be held to account:책임 추궁을 당하다 △inarguably:논쟁의 여지 없이 △contrition:뉘우침, 회개 △maddening:화나는 △backbone:중추, 근간

