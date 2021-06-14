[WT논평] The COVID-19 outbreak (2)

Fact-checkers at PolitiFact and The Washington Post were fast to claim the Wuhan lab theory was repeatedly debunked by experts, claiming the theory was false and/or highly doubtful.



The reporting and fact checks lead to social media companies banning lab leak content from spreading online, for it was deemed “misinformation.”



Now, with more scientists questioning the origins of coronavirus, indicating it could have been leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, many of these reporters and news outlets are doing an about-face, pretending they didn’t work overtime to smear, dismiss and ostracize those with some common sense last year.



Recently, Politico wrote an entire newsletter concluding the lab leak was indeed “possible.”



“Theories of accidental release from a lab and zoonotic spillover both remain viable,” the letter stated.



In addition, this month former New York Times science reporters Nicholas Wade and Donald G. McNeil Jr. both wrote long pieces on Medium explaining how a lab leak was plausible.



It’s about time the theory makes it into the mainstream media and becomes scrutinized. Yet it may be too late. Americans’ faith in the media continues to plummet ― mainly because of reasons like this one.



Instead of being curious about the origins of the leak, the press was quick to dismiss it because Republicans were promoting it. They uncritically trusted dishonest sources in an effort to promote a narrative that they thought would hurt former President Trump.

코로나 19 발생 (2) 켈리 새들러(칼럼니스트) 폴리티팩트와 워싱턴포스트의 사실 확인자(팩트체커)들은 우한 연구소 이론이 허위이거나 혹은 고도로 의문스럽다고 주장하면서 전문가들이 이론이 틀렸음으로 거듭 밝혔다고 재빨리 주장했다. 이런 보도와 사실 확인은 연구소 유출 콘텐트가 ‘오보’로 생각된다는 이유로 이를 온라인에 퍼뜨리는 것을 소셜미디어 회사들이 금지하는 조치로 이어졌다. 이제 코로나바이러스가 우한 바이러스 연구소에서 유출되었을 수도 있다는 점을 지적하면서 그 유래에 의문을 제기하는 과학자 수가 늘어남에 따라 이런 기자들과 뉴스매체들의 다수는 태도를 180도 바꾸어 작년에 다소간의 상식을 지녔던 사람들을 비방하고 일축하며 배척하는 일에 초과근무를 안 한 척하고 있다. 최근에 폴리티코는 연구소 유출이 실제로 ‘가능’했다고 결론지은 뉴스레터 전체를 썼다. 이 레터는 “사고에 의한 연구소 유출 이론과 동물원성 감염증 여파 이론 양쪽 모두 여전히 성립 가능하다”라고 말했다. 그에 덧붙여 뉴욕타임스의 전직 과학기자 니컬러스 웨이드와 도널드 맥닐 주니어 둘 다 이번 달 미디엄에 연구소 유출의 개연성이 있음을 설명하는 장문의 글을 집필했다. 이제 주류언론이 연구소 유출 이론을 받아들여 면밀히 따져볼 때가 되었다. 그러나 너무 늦었는지도 모른다. 주로 이와 같은 이유 때문에 언론에 대한 미국인들의 믿음이 계속 곤두박질하고 있다. 언론은 바이러스 유출의 유래에 호기심을 보이는 대신에 유출 이론을 일축하기에 바빴다. 왜냐하면 공화당원들이 그런 유출설을 홍보했기 때문이다. 그들은 트럼프 전 대통령에게 상처를 입힐 것이라고 그들이 생각한 이론을 홍보하기 위한 노력의 일환으로 부정직한 정보 제공자들을 무비판적으로 신임했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △Virology: 바이러스학 △about-face: 180도 전향, 태도일변 △smear: 중상, 비방하다 △dismiss: 일축하다 △newsletter: 회보 △zoonotic: 동물원성 감염증의 △promote: 고취하다, 홍보하다

