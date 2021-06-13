[WT논평] The COVID-19 outbreak (1)

The idea that the COVID-19 outbreak may have originated at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology was never far-fetched.



After all, Shi Zhengli was conducting experiments with horseshoe bats, that of which the coronavirus most closely resembles, at the Wuhan Lab. She even expressed concerns last year the virus may have originated in her lab before she was silenced by the Chinese Communist Party.



Then there were also documented concerns of the lab’s safety. As Peter Navarro wrote in our pages: “With a biosafety rating of ‘P4,’ the Wuhan Virology Lab houses the most dangerous pathogens on Earth, including the deadly Ebola.”



“However, no P4 lab is ever 100% secure as there are numerous examples of pathogens escaping. An accidental release of SARS-CoV-2 from the Wuhan Lab is therefore well within reason. This is particularly plausible given a U.S. State Department 2018 warning of sloppy safety precautions at the Wuhan Lab and the possibility of a ‘new SARS-like pandemic.’”



Yet, the mainstream media and Big Tech worked overtime last year, dubbing the common-sense lab leak theory a “conspiracy” and banning any mention of it from social media feeds.



CNN was also quick to defend Chinese Communist Party and place blame on former President Donald J. Trump for spreading the “almost certainly not true” theory.



CNN’s Jake Tapper was quick to point out how Republican’s claims of a potential lab leak was something his viewers should “put in the conspiracy theory bucket.”



MSNBC’s Chris Hayes said, “The Trump administration is so desperately grasping at straws, trying to find someone to blame, they don’t even seem to understand what they themselves are saying.”

코로나19 발생 (1) 켈리 새들러(칼럼니스트) 코로나19 발생이 중국 우한 바이러스 연구소에서 유래했을 가능성이 있다는 발상은 결코 황당한 것이 아니었다. 결국 스정리 (신흥감염병센터장)는 코로나 바이러스와 가장 근접하게 닮은 바이러스를 보유한 관박쥐를 가지고 우한 연구소에서 실험하고 있었다. 중국 공산당이 자신을 침묵시키기에 앞서서 그녀는 코로나 바이러스가 자기 연구실에서 기원했을 가능성이 있다는 우려까지 지난해 표현했다. 이어서 우한 연구소의 안전에 대한 우려가 문서로 기록되기도 했다. 피터 나바로는 본지에 이렇게 썼다. “생물학적 안전성 등급이 ‘P4’인 우한 바이러스 연구소는 치명적인 에볼라 바이러스를 포함하여 지구상에서 가장 위험한 병원균들을 보관하고 있다.” “그러나 다수의 병원균 탈출 사례가 존재하기 때문에 P4 연구소가 100% 안전한 경우는 없다. 우한 연구소에서 사고에 의한 (코로나19의 원인균인) SARS-CoV-2의 방출은 따라서 온당한 범위 안에 있다. 미국 국무부가 2018년에 우한 연구소의 허술한 안전 예방조치 및 ‘신형 사스와 유사한 대유행’을 경고한 사실에 비추어 볼 때 이것은 특히 개연성이 있다.” 그러나 지난해 주류 언론과 기술 대기업은 상식적인 연구소 유출 이론에 ‘음모론’을 덮어씌우고 그에 관한 모든 언급을 소셜 미디어 공급에서 금지하느라 초과근무를 했다. CNN은 중국 공산당을 재빨리 옹호했고 “진실이 아닌 것이 거의 확실한” 이론 확산의 책임을 도널드 J 트럼프 전임 대통령의 책임으로 돌렸다. CNN의 제이크 태퍼는 공화당원들의 잠재적인 연구소 유출 주장을 시청자들이 “음모이론 쓰레기통에 던져야 할” 주장이라고 재빨리 지적했다. MSMBC의 크리스 헤이스는 “지푸라기라도 잡고 싶은 심정으로 누군가 탓할 사람을 찾아 나선 트럼프 행정부는 자기네가 하는 말을 이해하지 못하는 것 같다”고 말했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

