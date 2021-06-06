[WT논평] Reversing key reforms of the Deng Xiaoping (1)

Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party is reversing key reforms of the Deng Xiaoping era. This will result in less economic growth and more popular discontent.



To distract from its problems, the PRC will become more aggressive abroad and nationalistic at home. The U.S. and the Free World will need to be firm in discouraging Chinese foreign aggression.



Deng’s reforms introduced elements of capitalism in the Chinese economy: They allowed private ownership and created a level-playing-field between state-owned enterprises and private companies.



They also brought elements of democracy to the CCP: After decades of Mao’s cult of personality, they mandated term-limits and collective leadership.



Deng’s reforms led to decades of exceptional economic growth. But they also reduced the importance of the CCP. China’s private companies have always outperformed its SOEs. Many wondered why China needed SOEs. Or the CCP.



Mr. Xi decided that the CCP’s control over Chinese society must be salvaged at any cost and started rolling back Deng’s reforms.



Mr. Xi did away with collective leadership of the CCP and assumed total control. He instituted his cult of personality and became practically ruler for life. It is now dangerous to criticize Mr. Xi, the CCP or the government.



The CCP has complete control over SOEs and favors them over private companies. PRC’s banks are state-owned and they give SOEs preferential access to lending.



In 2014, the year after Mr. Xi took power, banks lent SOEs two times more than to private companies. By 2016, the last year with comparable data, it was eight times more. Favorable lending to SOEs continues today.

덩샤오핑의 주요 개혁 뒤집기 (1) 댄 네그라(칼럼니스트) 시진핑의 중국 공산당은 덩샤오핑 시대의 주요 개혁을 뒤집고 있다. 이는 경제성장의 축소와 국민의 불만 증대를 초래할 것이다. 그로 인한 각종 문제로부터 관심을 돌리기 위해서 중화인민공화국은 해외에서는 더욱 침략적이고 국내에서는 더욱 민족주의적으로 변할 것이다. 미국과 자유세계는 중국의 해외 침략 의지를 꺾기 위해서 확고한 태도가 필요해질 것이다. 덩의 개혁은 중국 경제에 자본주의 요소를 도입했다. 개혁은 개인 소유를 허용했고 국영기업과 민간기업의 공평한 경쟁의 장을 만들었다. 개혁은 또한 중국 공산당에 민주주의 요소들도 들여왔다. 수십 년에 걸친 마오의 개인숭배 후에 개혁은 임기 제한 및 집단지도체제를 명령했다. 덩의 개혁은 수십 년의 이례적인 경제성장으로 이어졌다. 그러나 개혁은 또한 중국 공산당의 중요성을 감소시켰다. 중국의 민간 회사들은 국영기업들보다 항상 실적이 좋았다. 많은 사람들은 국영기업이나 혹은 중국 공산당이 필요한 이유를 의아하게 생각했다. 시진핑은 어떤 대가를 치르더라도, 중국 사회에 대한 중국 공산당의 통제를 구해야 한다고 결정하여 덩의 개혁을 이전 상태로 되돌리기 시작했다. 시진핑은 중국 공산당의 집단지도체제를 없애고 전권을 장악했다. 그는 자신의 개인숭배를 도입하여 사실상 종신 통치자가 되었다. 오늘날 시진핑이나 중국 공산당 혹은 정부를 비판하는 것은 위험한 행동이다. 중국 공산당은 국영기업을 완전히 통제하고 민간기업보다 국영기업을 우대한다. 중화인민공화국의 은행들은 국가 소유이며 은행들은 국영기업에 대출상의 특혜를 주고 있다. 시진핑 집권 다음해인 2014년에 은행들은 민간 회사들보다 2배 많은 대출을 국영기업에 제공했다. 비교 자료가 입수 가능한 마지막 해인 2016년에는 8배나 더 많았다. 국영기업에 유리한 대출은 지금도 계속된다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

