[WT논평] Raul Castro’s recent resignation (1)

Many mainstream media outlets reported Raul Castro’s recent resignation at the Eighth Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba as a sign the totalitarian regime was taking a decisive step toward reform.



This was possible only because many Americans are unaware that Cuba has spent decades engaging in tactics inspired by far-right fascist regimes, and this methodology is deeply ingrained in its political culture and system.



I learned this after nearly four years of working as a White House appointed official for the U.S. Office of Cuba Broadcasting in Miami, where I closely observed Cuba’s legal system and the Kafkaesque methods it uses to suppress and torment its citizens.



I grew up in South Florida not far from the Cuban exile community in Miami. I associated the Castro regime with an effort to build socialism on the principles of the 1959 revolution.



But in reality, Castro built his new “revolutionary society” with the same tactics of fear, harassment and intimidation Nazi Party leaders used in the 1920s and early 1930s during their rise to power in Germany.



Like the Nazi Party, the Castros promoted an Orwellian-style morality that institutionalized and sanctioned criminal behavior against devalued citizens.



While fascists like Franco and Mussolini targeted enemies of the state, and Hitler rallied his followers against non-Aryans, Castro used these tactics to justify persecution against enemies of the so-called Revolution.



Just as the Nazis recruited members under the banner of anti-Semitism, the Castros created a new wave of followers to help them identify, target and persecute “counter-revolutionaries.”

라울 카스트로의 최근 사임 (1) 제프리 스코트 샤피로(변호사) 라울 카스트로가 쿠바 공산당 제8차 전당대회에서 최근 사임한 것은 쿠바 독재정권이 개혁을 향한 결정적인 발걸음을 내딛고 있는 징표라고 많은 주류 언론 매체들이 보도했다. 극우파 파시스트 정권들이 영감을 준 여러 가지 전술에 쿠바가 수십년 동안 참여해온 사실을 많은 미국인들이 모르기 때문에 오로지 이런 보도가 가능했다. 또 이 방법론은 쿠바의 정치문화와 체제에 깊이 배어 있다. 필자는 백악관이 임명한 마이애미 소재 쿠바 방송 미국사무소 직원으로 근 4년 동안 일한 뒤 이것을 알게 되었다. 사무소에서 필자는 쿠바가 자국 시민들을 억압하고 고통을 주기 위해서 사용하는 법률 체제와 부조리하고 암울한 각종 방법을 면밀히 관찰했다. 필자는 마이애미의 쿠바 망명자 사회에서 멀지 않은 사우스플로리다에서 성장했다. 필자는 1959년 혁명의 여러 원칙 위에 사회주의를 건설하려는 노력과 카스트로 정권을 결부시켰다. 그러나 나치당 지도부가 1920년대와 1930년대 초 독일의 실세로 떠오르던 시기에 사용했던 공포, 괴롭힘, 협박과 동일한 전술로 카스트로가 그의 새로운 ‘혁명사회’를 건설한 것이 실상이다. 나치당과 마찬가지로 카스트로 일당은 가치를 낮게 평가한 시민들에 대한 범죄행위를 제도화하고 허가하는 오웰식의 윤리관을 장려했다. 프랑코와 무솔리니 같은 파시스트들이 국가의 적들을 표적으로 삼았고 히틀러가 자기 추종자들을 결집하여 비아리아계 사람들에게 맞서도록 한 데 비해 카스트로는 이런 전술을 이용하여 소위 혁명의 적들에 대한 박해를 정당화했다. 나치가 반유대주의 구호 아래 당원들을 모집한 것처럼 카스트로 일당은 새로운 물결의 추종자들을 만들어서 ‘반혁명분자들’을 색출하고 표적으로 삼아 박해하는 것을 돕도록 했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

