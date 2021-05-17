[WT논평] Resurgence of the Quad (1)

The Quad(Quadrilateral Security Dialogue), established in 2007, an informal strategic dialogue comprised of India, Japan, Australia and the United States, was largely dormant during the Obama administration, but was reinvigorated during the Trump administration.



This resurgence of the Quad during the prior administration culminated with Exercise Malabar 2020 where all four of the Quad nation’s navies conducted combat training in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.



India and the U.S. committed aircraft carriers to the exercise, signaling Beijing that the PLA navy’s forays into the Indian Ocean would have to deal with not just one navy, but four.



The Biden administration followed up on the Quad Senior Leader Summit a week later when new Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III traveled to New Delhi (19-21 March) to conduct talks with his Indian counterpart, Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh.



Mr. Austin had previously been in Tokyo and Seoul, along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, reinforcing alliance commitments to Japan and South Korea, before heading to India.



While Mr. Blinken headed to Anchorage, Alaska, for the internationally covered first face-to-face dialogue with the PRC held on 18-19 March, Mr. Austin bypassed that event and went to India.



Dispatching Mr. Austin to Delhi and not having him be part of a “2+2” dialogue with the PRC, is a strong statement that there would be not return to what former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo characterized as a policy of “blind engagement”, at least not in the military-to-military arena.



This point has not been lost on the Indian leadership or its people. So, the question is what are the next steps for U.S. and India relations vis-a-vis the military domain of the Quad?

쿼드의 부활(1) 제임스 E 패널(칼럼니스트) 쿼드(4자안보대화)는 2007년에 창설된 비공식 전략 대화로서 인도·일본·호주·미국을 포함하는데, 오바마 행정부 임기 동안 거의 동면상태였으나 트럼프 행정부 때 활성화되었다. 전임 행정부 당시 쿼드의 이러한 부활은 2020 말라바르 기동훈련으로 절정을 이루었는데 이 훈련에는 쿼드 회원 4개국의 해군 모두가 벵골만과 아라비아해에서 전투훈련을 실시했다. 인도와 미국은 이 기동훈련에 항공모함을 파견했다. 이는 중국 인민해방군 해군의 인도양 침입이 단지 한 나라의 해군이 아니라 네 나라의 해군을 상대해야 한다는 것을 베이징에 알린 것이다. 3월12일에 화상회의로 열린 쿼드 고위지도자 정상회담 일주일 뒤 신임 국방장관 로이드 오스틴 3세가 뉴델리로 여행하여(3월 19일부터 21일) 인도의 상대역인 라지나트 싱 국방장관과 회담함으로써 미국은 이 정상회담의 마무리 후속 조치를 취했다. 오스틴 장관은 앞서 앤서니 블링컨 국무장관과 도쿄와 서울을 방문하여 일본과 남한에 대한 동맹 약속을 강화한 다음 인도로 향했다. 블링컨 장관이 국제적으로 보도된 3월 18일부터 19일에 걸친 중국과의 첫 번째 대면 회담을 위해서 알래스카의 앵커리지로 향하는 동안 오스틴 장관은 그 행사를 생략하고 인도로 갔다. 오스틴 장관을 델리로 파견하여 그를 중국과의 ‘2+2’ 대화에서 제외한 조치는 적어도 군사 대 군사 분야에서는 마이크 폼페이오 전 국무장관이 ‘묻지마 포용’ 정책이라고 특징을 지운 상태로 복귀하지 않으리란 것을 강력하게 표현한 것이다. 인도 지도부나 혹은 국민은 이 점을 간과하지 않았다. 그러므로 쿼드의 군사 분야에서 미국과 인도가 다음 단계로 무슨 조치를 취할 것인가 하는 의문이 제기된다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원

