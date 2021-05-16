[WT논평] All the press and politicians want to talk about

All the press and politicians want to talk about when it comes to COVID-19 are numbers: cases, deaths and vaccinations. Nowhere in the discussion is the effect it is having on our young people, particularly those in their teens and early 20s, who are venturing into the adult world.



This age is the time where parental influence starts to wane and peers become the biggest influence. Peers share with one another the growth, trials and tribulations, and doubts that are part of this phase of life as they leave behind the protected state of childhood.



Yet what have our politicians, school boards, teachers and teachers unions done? They have essentially closed schools for these transitioning young people, while opening schools for the more parentally dependent young children.



The older children are left home alone as their parents work, yet they have no social interaction with the peers they lean on and commiserate with. Because of that, violence is increasing throughout the country.



While the politicians are busy yelling about gun control, the young men and women who internalize their feelings because their normal outlets (peers) are unavailable, are committing suicide at unprecedented rates.



Those who externalize their feelings, are lashing out and attacking those they believe are causing their pain. The press is quick to report the incidents and then blame guns, but it does nothing to try to find out and report why it is happening.



Humans are social animals. COVID-19 is a disease that has been so emphasized that socialization has been taken from our teenagers and young adults.



They and others are dying needlessly because the so-called responsible adults would rather improve their benefits or further their programs than help our young.

언론과 정치인들이 말하고 싶은 모든 것 로버트 밀러(칼럼니스트) 코로나19에 관한 한 언론과 정치인들이 말하기를 원하는 모든 것은 발생 건수, 사망자 수, 백신 접종 등 각종 수치이다. 코로나19가 우리 젊은이들, 특히 성인의 세계로 가고 있는 10대와 20대 초반 청소년들에게 미치고 있는 영향은 논의의 그 어디에도 없다. 이 연령대는 부모의 영향력이 줄어들고 동년배가 가장 큰 영향력이 되기 시작하는 시점이다. 동년배는 성장, 고난, 시련, 유년기의 보호 상태를 뒤로하는 이 단계 인생의 일부인 각종 의문을 함께 나눈다. 그러나 우리 정치인과 교육위원회, 교사, 교직원연맹은 무엇을 했는가. 이런 변환기 청소년들의 등교를 막는 한편 부모에게 더 많이 의존하는 유소년들에게는 학교를 개방한 것이 그들이 기본적으로 한 일이다. 부모가 일하는 동안 나이가 더 많은 자녀들은 집에 홀로 남지만 그들이 의지하고 위로하는 동년배와의 사회적 상호 접촉은 없다. 그로 인해서 전국적으로 폭력이 증가하고 있다. 정치인들이 총기 규제를 요란하게 주장하기에 바쁜 동안, 정상적인 소통 창구인 동년배와 만날 수 없기 때문에 자신의 감정을 내면화하는 청년 남녀들은 전례 없는 비율로 자살하고 있다. 자신의 감정을 외면화하는 청소년들은 자신의 고통을 유발한다고 생각하는 사람들을 비난하고 공격한다. 언론은 사건을 신속하게 보도한 다음 총기 탓으로 돌리지만 그런 현상의 발생 원인을 규명하거나 보도하지는 않는다. 인간은 사회적 동물이며 코로나19는 질병인데, 이 질병을 지나치게 강조하여 우리 10대 및 젊은 성인들이 사회화를 박탈당했다. 소위 책임 있는 성인들이 청소년들을 돕기보다는 자기네 이익을 키우거나 자기네 계획을 장려하기 때문에 청소년들과 다른 사람들이 불필요하게 죽어가고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

