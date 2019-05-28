[WT논평] The two rogue nations are rattling sabers in unison (2)

The offensive, plus Tehran’s announcement Wednesday of its intention to restore nuclear enrichment, demonstrates how American economic pressure is pinching Iran. But hell must freeze over before Iran starts the long thaw.



In contrast, North Korea’s inscrutable strong man has seen the distant light of a new day. Chairman Kim Jong-un himself supervised the testing of a short-range ballistic missile and other projectiles, which splashed harmlessly into the Sea of Japan but raised the hackles of its South Korean and Japanese neighbors. Rather than an act of aggression, the test was meant to telegraph the message that talks with the United States over denuclearization have soured dramatically.



President Trump, who routinely meets Iranian animosity in kind, greeted the North’s latest militaristic display with the forbearance of a doting uncle.



The difference this time may be the investment he has made in winning the confidence of Chairman Kim. Walking and talking together during bilateral summits in Singapore and Hanoi, the odd couple by all accounts have forged a genuine rapport.



The difference between the two rogues is that Iran’s mullahs threaten to strike out at enemies in foreign lands, and Chairman Kim seems intent on merely testing the patience of his counterpart of the same flesh and blood in the south.



Korean denuclearization and reunification is not a problem that can be solved through politics alone. It’s something of a family matter. If Mr. Trump can help both North and South to keep the porch light on, his wish for a productive third summit with Mr. Kim may yet come to pass. The slow march toward peace in Asia, however, is on a path that Iran’s mullahs seem determined not to walk.

두 불량국가가 일제히 무력시위를 한다(2) 핵농축을 재개하겠다는 의사를 밝힌 테헤란의 수요일 발표와 더불어 이번 가자의 공세는 미국의 경제적 압박이 이란을 얼마나 궁지에 몰아넣고 있는지 보여준다. 그러나 해가 서쪽에서 뜨기 전에는 이란의 장기간에 걸친 해빙은 시작되지 않을 것이다. 그에 반해 북한의 이해하기 어려운 독재자는 새로운 날의 먼 빛을 보았다. 김정은 국무위원장은 단거리 탄도미사일 및 다른 발사체의 시험을 직접 주관했다. 이번 발사체는 동해에 떨어져 아무런 해도 끼치지 않았으나 이웃나라들인 한국과 일본을 자극했다. 이번 시험은 침공행위라기보다는 미국과의 비핵화 협상이 현저하게 틀어졌다는 메시지를 드러내자는 의도가 담겨있다. 이란의 적개심에는 평소처럼 일관된 태도로 대처한 트럼프 대통령이 북한의 최근 군사력 과시에는 자상한 아저씨의 관용을 보여 준다. 이번에 다른 점은, 그가 김 위원장의 신임을 얻는 데 했던 투자일 가능성이 있다. 어느 모로 보나 어울리지 않는 두 사람은 싱가포르와 하노이의 양국 정상회담 때 함께 걸으며 대화를 나누는 동안 진정한 친분을 쌓았다. 이란의 이슬람 율법학자들이 여러 외국 땅의 적들을 공격하겠다고 위협하고 김 위원장은 단지 자신이 상대하는 남쪽 동포의 인내심을 시험하려는 의도인 것으로 보이는 것이 두 불량국가 사이의 다른 점이다. 한국의 비핵화와 재통일은 정치만으로 해결될 수 있는 문제가 아니다. 이 문제는 일종의 가족 문제다. 만약 북한과 남한 양쪽이 현관의 등불을 계속 켜 두도록 트럼프가 도와줄 수 있을 경우 그가 원하는 김정은과의 생산적인 3차 정상회담이 장차 실현될 가능성이 있다. 그러나 아시아에서 평화를 향한 느린 진전은, 이란의 이슬람 율법학자들이 걷지 않기로 결심한 듯이 보이는 진로 위에 놓여 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com