[WT논평] The two rogue nations are rattling sabers in unison (1)

The two most obstreperous children in the “family” of nations are at it again, rattling sabers as if in unison. Iran’s furtive provocations in the Persian Gulf are roiling the Middle East and North Korea’s resumption of missile testing is once more putting Asia on edge. America’s responses are distinctly different, because the Islamic state’s hostility is uniformly implacable, and the flame of reconciliation still flickers within the Hermit Kingdom. Where there’s light, there’s hope.



Citing “troubling and escalatory indications and warnings,” the United States announced Sunday that it had dispatched the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, with its accompanying strike group and a bomber force, to the Middle East. This is in response to indications that Iran may be preparing to attack either U.S. military forces or oil tankers plying the waters of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a third of the world’s oil supply transits. “The United States is not seeking war with the Iranian regime,” said National Security Adviser John Bolton. “But we are fully prepared to respond to any attack, whether by proxy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or by regular Iranian forces.”



The bushy-browed mullahs in Iran can’t tolerate so much as a sidelong glance from the West without dissolving in outrage, and President Trump has pushed their most sensitive button. He suspended waivers for nations purchasing Iranian oil as he restored tough economic sanctions a year after withdrawing the United States from the Iran nuclear deal. Threatening the region’s oil routes could spike oil prices around the world, and the cost to Iran for the pursuit of an Islamic Bomb spiked through the roof.



The deployment of U.S. military forces follows the firing of rockets at Israel from positions in Gaza, where Iran supplies money and weaponry to the ruling Hamas organization.

두 불량국가가 일제히 무력시위를 한다(1) 국제 ‘가족’ 내부에서 가장 정신없이 날뛰는 두 아이들이 또다시 일제히 무력시위를 하고 있다. 이란이 페르시아만에서 은밀히 벌이는 일련의 도발이 중동을 불안과 혼란에 빠뜨리고 북한의 미사일 시험 재개는 다시 한 번 아시아를 불쾌하게 만들고 있다. 두 불량국가의 도발에 대한 미국의 대응은 뚜렷하게 다른데 이슬람 국가의 적대행위는 한결같이 비타협적이며 은자왕국에서는 화해의 불꽃이 아직 깜박이고 있기 때문이다. 미국은 “우려 속에 점증하는 여러 조짐과 경고”를 거론하면서 항공모함 에이브러햄 링컨 호와 소속 전단 및 폭격기 부대를 중동에 파견했다고 일요일에 발표했다. 이번 조치는 이란이 호르무즈해협 수역을 통과하는 미국 병력이나 혹은 유조선 양자에 대한 공격 준비를 하고 있을 가능성을 나타내는 각종 조짐에 대한 대응이다. “미국은 이란 정권과의 전쟁을 모색하고 있지 않다”고 존 볼턴 국가안보보좌관이 말했다. “그러나 우리는 대리자든 이란 혁명수비대든 혹은 정규 이란군이든 모든 공격에 대응할 완전한 준비를 하고 있다.” 이란의 눈썹이 짙은 이슬람 율법학자들은 서방의 곁눈질조차도 참지 못하고 분개하며 트럼프 대통령은 그들의 가장 민감한 사안을 건드렸다. 그는 이란 핵 거래에서 미국을 탈퇴시키고 1년 뒤 강경한 경제제재를 복원시킬 때 이란산 원유를 구입하는 국가들에 대한 수입금지 면제를 중지시켰다. 페르시아만 해역의 원유 수송로에 대한 위협은 전 세계 석유가격의 급상승을 야기할 수 있으며 이란의 이슬람 핵폭탄 추구의 비용은 천정부지로 치솟았다. 가자의 몇몇 지역에서 이스라엘을 향해 로켓이 발사된 다음 페르시아만에 미군 병력이 배치되었다. 가자지역에서는 이곳을 통치하는 하마스 조직에 이란이 자금과 무기를 제공하고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △obstreperous:정신없이 날뛰는 △in unison:일제히 △be at-:-에 종사하다 △furtive: roil:혼란하게 하다, 화나게 하다 △put on edge:불쾌감을 갖게 하다 △implacable:달랠 길 없는 △uniformly:한결같이 △cite:인용하다, 들다 △indication:조짐, 말 △dissolve in:갑자기 웃음이나 울음을 터뜨리다 △waiver:면제