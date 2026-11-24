Thanksgiving was our first national holiday, celebrated before we were even a nation. It lies at the heart of our national identity, which is why the left hates it so much.



Thanksgiving is said to celebrate White supremacy, slavery, colonialism, war and oppression. According to liberal sachems, that is the sum total of American history, an evil that started at Plymouth Rock.



In reality, the Pilgrims who landed on the stormy coast of New England in 1620 planted the seeds of religious liberty, self-government and capitalism on these shores. Initially, they held property communally. When they got tired of starving, they switched to private plots.



Strict Christians, the Pilgrims left Britain to escape the tyranny of the Church of England. The Mayflower Compact was the beginning of popular sovereignty on these shores.



The holiday’s religious roots are another reason the left loathes it. Vladimir Lenin said, “Socialism necessarily involves the propaganda of atheism.” Statism says: Thou shalt have no gods before me.



They had no slaves. Most of the American Indian tribes did, usually taking captives in war. Slavery was a universal institution that existed throughout history.



The essence of Thanksgiving is gratitude. The left is about resentment, including rage against parents, society, and the wealthy and successful.



We became a cornucopia from which blessings spilled to cover the earth - including crops, inventions and medical advances. In the 20th century, we saved humanity from the twin horrors of fascism and communism and are now a bulwark against totalitarianism and Islamism.



More than a people, the Pilgrims were an idea - one of liberty, prosperity and piety - that took root in the fertile soil of this blessed land. To reject Thanksgiving is to reject America. Put that in your woke peace pipe and smoke it.

좌파가 추수감사절을 싫어하는 이유 돈 페더(칼럼니스트) 추수감사절은 국가 이전부터 경축되었던 우리의 첫 번째 국경일이었다. 국가 정체성의 핵심에 자리하고 있으며, 바로 그 이유로 좌파들이 그토록 혐오한다. 추수감사절은 백인 우월주의, 노예제도, 식민주의, 전쟁과 탄압을 기념한다고 한다. 소위 자유주의 추장(지도자)들에 의하면 그것이 미국 역사의 전부이며 청교도 최초 상륙점(플리머스 바위)에서 시작한 악의 뿌리다. 사실 1620년 폭풍우 몰아치는 뉴잉글랜드 해안에 상륙한 필그림(청교도)들은 이 해안(아메리카)에 종교의 자유, 자치 정부와 자본주의의 씨앗을 심었고, 초기에는 공동 소유 토지 경작제도를 시행했다. (그 폐해로) 굶주림에 지쳐가자, 그들은 개인 토지 경작제로 전환했다. 엄격한 기독교인인 필그림들은 영국 성공회의 학정을 벗어나려고 영국을 떠났다. ‘메이플라워 서약’은 이 땅에서 국민 주권의 시작이었다. 이 명절의 종교적 근원은 좌파들이 이 명절을 혐오하는 또 다른 이유다. 블라디미르 레닌은 “사회주의는 반드시 무신론의 선전을 포함한다”고 말했다. 국가주의는 이렇게 말한다 “너희는 나 이외의 다른 신을 섬기지 마라.” 그들에게는 노예가 없었다. 대부분의 인디언 부족은 노예를 두었는데, 통상 전쟁에서 포로로 잡은 이들이었다. 노예제도는 역사상 존재했던 보편적인 제도였다. 추수감사절의 본질은 감사다. 반면 좌파는 원한이며, 부모, 사회, 부유하고 성공한 이들에 대한 분노를 포함한다. 우리는 농작물, 발명품과 의학의 발전을 포함하여 지구를 덮을 만큼 은총이 넘쳐나는 풍요의 뿔(원천)이 되었다. 20세기에 우리는 파시즘과 공산주의라는 두 공포에서 인류를 구했으며 지금은 전체주의와 이슬람주의에 맞서는 방파제 역할을 한다. 필그림은 단순한 집단이 아니라 자유와 번영 그리고 경건함이라는 하나의 사상이었다. 그 사상은 이 축복 받은 비옥한 땅에 뿌리를 내렸다. 추수감사절을 거부하는 것은 미국을 거부하는 것이다. 이 말이나 스스로 ‘깬 사람’이라고 자부하는 너희의 그 잘난 평화의 담뱃대에 넣고 피워보라. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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