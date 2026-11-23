Customs and Border Protection officers man the official border crossings.



“I walked that border for almost 30 years, and I can stand here today and attest to you today, it is more secure than it has ever been in our history. Not just because of the numbers, but because we know more today about what’s crossing the border than we ever have in our history,” CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott told reporters earlier this month.



With the land largely denied to them, Smugglers have turned to the water borders.



Authorities on Tuesday announced 81 people apprehended in four separate smuggling attempts off the coast of Southern California. A combination of Border Patrol, Coast Guard and CBP Air and Marine officers responded to intercept the boats.



“We knew once we locked down the southern border, they’re going to take to the water. They’re going to take to the air. They’re going to take to Canada to try to come across,” White House border czar Tom Homan said.



It remains to be seen whether the results of the midterm congressional elections change the situation.



Several migrant caravans have been reported forming in southern Mexico in the weeks around the election.



Mr. Trump has vowed they will fail to breach the U.S., and Mexican authorities are working to disperse them before they reach the boundary between the two nations, hoping to forestall Mr. Trump’s threat of increased tariffs should the caravans make it.



Experts said Mr. Trump and his team forged the calm border using tools that have long been on the books but never flexed.



The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case challenging part of Mr. Trump’s asylum shutdown. The justices are expected to decide whether the government must still allow applications to be filed ? even if all will be rejected.

트럼프 집권 때 국경사망자 80% 감소(Ⅱ) 스티븐 다이넌(정치부 기자) 세관국경보호청 요원들이 국경의 공식 통과 지점들에 배치되어 근무하고 있다. “나는 약 30년간 국경을 누비며 경계 임무를 수행했습니다. 그래서 오늘 여기 이 자리에서, 국경이 우리 역사상 어느 때보다도 안전하다고 장담할 수 있습니다. 단지 수치가 줄었다는 것 때문이 아닙니다. 우리 역사상 경험했던 어떤 때보다 무엇이 국경을 통과하고 있는지에 대해 더 많이 알고 있기 때문입니다”라고 세관국경보호청 로드니 스콧 국장이 이달 초순 기자들에게 말했다. 육상 접근이 대부분 차단됨에 따라, 밀입국 알선책들은 해상 경계로 방향을 돌렸다. 당국은 남부 캘리포니아 해안으로 밀입국 알선을 꾀하던 4개 조 81명을 체포했다고 화요일 발표했다. 국경순찰대와 해안경비대, 세관국경보호청의 항공·해양 단속 요원들이 연합하여 선박들을 나포했다. “우리는 남부 국경을 봉쇄하고 나면 그들이 바다로, 하늘로, 캐나다로 넘어오려 할 것이라고 이미 알고 있었다”고 백악관 국경차르 톰 호먼은 말했다. 연방의회 중간선거 결과로 상황이 바뀔지는 좀 더 지켜봐야 한다. 몇 개의 대규모 이민자 행렬이 멕시코 남부에서 중간선거 전후 몇 주 동안에 형성되고 있다고 보도되었다. 트럼프는 미국 국경 돌파는 실패할 것이라고 단언했다. 그리고 멕시코 당국은 이민자 행렬이 국경에 도달할 경우 반드시 관세를 올리겠다는 트럼프의 위협을 사전에 차단하기 위해 그들이 국경에 닿기도 전에 해산시키려 노력 중이다. 전문가들은 트럼프와 그의 팀이 법으로 규정되어 있었지만 결코 집행된 적이 없었던 방법으로 국경을 서서히 안정시켰다고 말했다. 연방 대법원은 트럼프의 망명 신청 차단 조치의 일부 내용에 이의를 제기한 사건을 심리하기로 합의했다. 대법관들은 정부가 모든 신청을 기각하더라도, 망명신청서의 제출 및 접수를 여전히 허용해야 하는지 여부를 결정할 것으로 예상된다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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