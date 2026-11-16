China’s military is developing artificial intelligence-powered drone warfare capabilities that will involve mobilizing millions of civilian drones and conducting decapitation drone strikes on enemy generals, according to a report by the People’s Liberation Army.



The PLA report provides a major window into how the PLA anticipates that wars will be fought in the future, with new weapons and technology ? including precision assassination strikes on military leaders and scientists.



“Unmanned warfare is set to become a primary mode of modern combat,” according to the report, “Influence of Unmanned Warfare on Political Work and Our Responses.”



The PLA is shifting all its military forces toward waging advanced drone warfare but also wants to maintain Chinese Communist Party control over military operations and to achieve “cognitive dominance” over enemies, the 30-page report said.



The 2025 report by Col. Zhao Hui and Maj. Zhang Yicheng was translated by the Army’s China Landpower Studies Center and made public last month.



PLA drone warfare will be conducted according to “fundamental principles of Marxist war theory,” the report said, reflecting the CCP’s political control over the PLA.



The PLA study coincides with the disclosure of a July 2025 memorandum from U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth calling for “Unleashing U.S. Military Drone Dominance” in the American military and declaring drones to be the most significant battlefield innovation in a generation.



Drone warfare has been on display in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as Ukraine’s military developed and employed new and innovative ways to attack Russian forces autonomously.



According to the report, PLA drone warfare doctrine will seek to instill “self-sacrifice over self-preservation” in troops, including “willingly sacrificing personal interests, or even their lives, for victory.”

중국, 군을 첨단 드론 전력으로 전환 중(Ⅰ) 빌 거츠(칼럼니스트) 인민해방군의 보고에 따르면, 중국은 민간 드론 수백만대를 동원해 전력화하고 드론 공격으로 적장을 참수하는 것 등을 포함한 인공지능 기반의 드론 전투 능력을 개발 중이다. 인민해방군(PLA) 보고서는 PLA가 미래의 전쟁이 어떻게 전개될 것으로 예상하고 있는가를 가늠할 수 있는 중요한 척도를 제공한다. 여기에는 군 지도자와 과학자들에 대한 핀셋 암살을 포함하여, 새로운 무기와 기술들이 담겨 있다. ‘무인전이 정치 공작과 우리의 대응에 미치는 영향’(無人化作戰對政治工作的影響及對策) 보고서에 따르면 “무인전은 현대 전투의 주요 양상으로 자리 잡을 것이다.” 30쪽 분량의 보고서에 따르면, 인민해방군은 모든 군사력을 첨단 무인전 수행으로 전환하면서도, 군사작전에 대한 중국공산당의 통제를 그대로 유지하며 적에 대한 ‘인지(전) 우위’를 이루고자 한다. 자오후이(趙輝) 대령과 장이청(張一成) 소령이 쓴 2025년 보고서는 미 육군 중국지상작전연구센터(CLSC)에 의해 번역되어 지난달에 공개되었다. 보고서에 따르면, 인민해방군의 무인전은 ‘마르크스주의 전쟁 이론의 기본 원칙’에 따라 수행될 것이며, 이는 인민해방군에 대한 중국공산당의 정치적 통제를 그대로 보여준다. 인민해방군의 이번 연구는 피트 헤그세스 미국 국방장관이 2025년 7월에 발표한 메모랜덤의 공개 시기와 맞물려 있다. 해당 메모는 미군 내에서 (그동안 각종) 규제에 얽매여 있던 ‘미국의 군사적 드론 우위를 위한 제제의 전면 해제’를 요구하며 드론을 한 세대 만에 가장 중요한 전장 혁신사안으로 선언했다. 드론 전력은 현재 진행 중인 러시아-우크라이나 전에서 드러났으며, 우크라이나 군대는 자율적으로 러시아군을 공격하는 새롭고 혁신적인 방법을 개발하여 활용하고 있다. 보고서에 따르면, 인민해방군 무인전 교리는 “승리를 위해서라면 개인의 이익, 심지어 목숨까지도 기꺼이 희생할 것”을 포함하여, 군인에게 “자기안위보다 자기희생”을 주입하고자 할 것이다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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