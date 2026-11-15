[WT논평] Democratic Socialists of America under scrutiny over possible Cuba, China funding

Florida is investigating the Democratic Socialists of America over contributions from China and Cuba and whether the organization accepted “tens of thousands of dollars” to fund DSA delegations to meet with government officials in the two communist countries.



State Attorney General James Uthmeier said he issued a subpoena to the DSA under Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act and Florida laws governing the solicitation of funds.



“We are examining whether DSA accepted contributions or support from foreign sources of concern, including the regimes in Cuba and China, and whether its fundraising from Florida donors has been fully transparent and lawful,” Mr. Uthmeier said in a video posted Tuesday on social media.



A 2025 Florida law bans nonprofit organizations from soliciting donations from China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Syria and the now-ousted Venezuelan regime of Nicolas Maduro.



The DSA told The Washington Times: “We are aware of the situation and have no comment at this time.”



The organization is growing in prominence and influence within the U.S.



Six DSA-endorsed candidates won seats in the U.S. House, in addition to several other DSA-aligned candidates who won seats in Congress. Delegations from the DSA made trips to Cuba and China last year.



Stu Smith, an investigative analyst who focuses on extremism, testified before Congress in September that the DSA’s international activities deserve more scrutiny and extend beyond China and Cuba to include Venezuela and North Korea.



“As the DSA continues to expand its international engagements while advancing what it has described as a ‘struggle to dismantle the U.S. empire,’ Congress and the American public should seek a fuller understanding of the organization’s partnerships and political activities,” Mr. Smith told lawmakers on a House Judiciary subcommittee.

민주사회주의자들이 쿠바와 중국의 자금 지원 가능성을 조사받고 있다 수전 페레치오(정치전문기자) 플로리다주는 민주사회주의자(DSA)들이 중국과 쿠바로부터 기부금을 받았는지, 그리고 그 조직이 두 공산국가 정부 관리들을 만나러 가며 DSA 대표단의 수만달러에 달하는 각종 비용을 지원받았는지 조사 중이다. 제임스 우스마이어 주 법무장관은 플로리다주의 기만·불공정 거래 방지법과 플로리다주에서 후원금이나 기부금을 모금하는 활동을 통제하고 규제하는 관련 주 법률에 의거해 DSA에게 소환장을 발부했다고 밝혔다. “우리는 DSA가 쿠바와 중국 정권을 포함한 우려되는 외국 세력으로부터 기부나 지원을 받았는지, 그리고 플로리다 기부자들로 받은 모금이 투명하고 합법적으로 진행되었는지를 조사하는 중”이라고 우스마이어는 화요일 소셜미디어에 올린 영상에서 말했다. 2025년의 플로리다주법은 비영리단체가 중국, 러시아, 이란, 북한, 쿠바, 시리아 그리고 지금은 축출된 니콜라스 마두로의 베네수엘라 정권으로부터 기부금을 모금하는 것을 금지하고 있다. DSA는 워싱턴타임스에 답했다: “우리는 상황을 알고는 있으나 현재로서는 논평할 것이 없다” DSA 조직은 미국에서 두각을 나타내며 영향력을 확대하고 있다. DSA가 공천한 6명의 후보가 승리해 하원 의석을 차지했고, 나아가 선거에 이긴 몇몇의 다른 연합후보도 의회에 진출했다. DSA 대표단이 지난해 쿠바와 중국을 방문했다. 극단주의에 집중하는 탐사 분석가 스튜 스미스는 지난 9월 의회에서 DSA의 국제 활동이 중국과 쿠바를 넘어 베네수엘라와 북한까지 확대되고 있어 더 세심한 감시가 필요하다고 증언했다. “DSA가 ‘미 제국 해체를 위한 투쟁’이라는 강령을 발전시키며 국제적 연대를 확장해 나가고 있어, 의회와 미국 국민은 이 단체의 제휴 세력과 정치 활동을 보다 면밀히 파악할 필요가 있다”고 스미스는 하원 법사위원회 소위원회에서 말했다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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