[WT논평] Veterans Day reminds us of liberty’s blood price

Wednesday is Veterans Day, one of those holidays we tend to overlook.



It is fitting to honor the patriots who served their country, but in doing so, we need to consider why a republic goes to war. America does not fight for glory or territory, but to keep our nation free. Blood is the price we pay for liberty, as we have since the first volley was fired at Concord’s North Bridge.



Often, war is unavoidable. In 1861, President Lincoln could have let the Southern states secede. Instead, he led us into a war in which three-quarters of a million died to preserve the Union. Eventually, it became a fight against slavery too.



After each war, some historians decide that it was unnecessary. World War I is a case in point. The Great War resulted in 9 million to 11 million military deaths and probably an equal number of dead civilians. Yet if America had not entered it in 1917, it would have been longer and bloodier. Britain and France might have lost, and Kaiser Wilhelm would have turned Europe into a German colony marked by mass graves.



We fought in Korea and Vietnam to stop the spread of communism. That could have ended better if politicians had not overruled the generals. Still, it kept South Korea and most of Southeast Asia free. If we had not intervened, killing fields would have dotted the landscape.



Hiroshima and Nagasaki were terrible, but without them, the Japanese military would have met an invasion of the home islands with an “honorable death” for a nation of 77 million.



On D-Day, President Franklin D. Roosevelt prayed: “Almighty God: Our sons, pride of our Nation, this day have set upon a mighty endeavor, a struggle to preserve our Republic, our religion, and our civilization, and to set free a suffering humanity.”



As awful as it is, a war can be as necessary to preserving liberty as amputating a gangrenous limb is to saving the whole body.

재향군인의 날은 자유를 위해 흘린 피의 대가를 상기시킨다 돈 페더(칼럼니스트) 오늘은 재향군인의 날이지만, 무심코 지나치기 쉬운 휴일 중 하나다. 조국을 위해 복무한 애국자들을 기리는 것은 마땅하지만, 그 과정에서 나라가 왜 전쟁에 나서는지 생각해 봐야 한다. 미국은 영광이나 영토를 위해 싸우는 것이 아니라, 우리나라의 자유를 지키기 위해 싸운다. 피는 우리가 자유를 위해 치러야 할 대가이며, 이는 콩코드의 북쪽 다리에서 첫 일제사격이 시작된 이래로 계속되어 왔다. 전쟁은 종종 피할 수 없다. 1861년, 링컨 대통령은 남부 주들이 탈퇴하도록 내버려둘 수도 있었다. 대신 그는 우리를 75만명이 연방을 지키기 위해 목숨을 잃은 전쟁으로 이끌었다. 결국 전쟁은 노예제에 맞서는 싸움이 되었다. 전쟁이 끝날 때마다 일부 역사가들은 그것이 불필요했다고 결론짓는다. 제1차 세계대전이 그 좋은 예이다. 제1차 세계대전은 900만∼1100만명의 군인 사망자와 아마도 비슷한 수의 민간인이 목숨을 잃었다. 그러나 만약 미국이 1917년에 이 전쟁에 참전하지 않았다면, 전쟁은 더 길어졌고 더 참혹해졌을 것이다. 영국과 프랑스가 패배했을 수도 있고, 카이저 빌헬름은 유럽을 집단 매장지가 널려진 독일 식민지로 만들었을 수도 있었을 것이다. 우리는 공산주의 확산을 막기 위해 한국과 베트남에서 싸웠다. 만약 정치인들이 장군들의 결정을 뒤집지 않았더라면 더 나은 결과로 끝날 수 있었다. 그럼에도 불구하고 한국과 동남아시아 지역 대부분이 자유를 유지했다. 우리가 개입하지 않았다면, 캄보디아의 킬링필드 같은 대량 학살이 도처에서 펼쳐졌을 것이다. 히로시마와 나가사키(핵 공격)는 소름 끼치는 일이었지만, 그것이 아니었다면, 일본 군대는 신민 7700만명의 옥쇄로 본토 침공에 맞섰을 것이다. D-데이에 프랭클린 D 루스벨트 대통령은 기도했다: “전능하신 하느님: 우리의 자랑스러운 아들들이 오늘 이 나라와 신앙, 문명을 지키고 고통받는 인류를 해방시키려는 중대한 사명을 띠고 싸움에 나섰나이다.” 정말 끔찍하지만, 전쟁은 썩어가는 사지를 절단하여 몸 전체를 구하는 것처럼 자유를 지키기 위해 필요할 수도 있다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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