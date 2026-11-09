[WT논평] Israel must investigate election fraud allegations fully(Ⅱ)

In the run-up to the election, “Political activists visit[ed] the homes of low-income residents and offer[ed] financial assistance ranging from 200 to 300 shekels [$65 to $95]. … Recipients [were] asked in return to support a particular party at the ballot box,” a Bedouin source told Ynet news, adding that in some cases, families received fuel vouchers.



Likud contends that there were “thousands of envelopes containing cash and ballot slips for Ra’am … as well as reports of threats and violence against polling station officials.”



Likud also says it learned of multiple people entering single voting booths at once, people voting under more than one name and “discrepancies … between the number of ballot envelopes and the number of registered voters who cast ballots,” according to Ynet.



In a separate investigation at the behest of Central Elections Committee Chairman and Supreme Court Deputy Chief Justice Noam Sohlberg, Israel’s Shin Bet security agency is looking into alleged foreign interference in the election, “possibly involving tens of millions of shekels from Qatar,” Ynet reports.



Are Islamist contingents, upset by how long it seems to be taking for Israel to wither and die, trying to “push the Jews into the sea” more subtly, through fraud and illicit funding? Are they leveraging Israel’s own parliamentary democratic system against it?



If Ra’am’s Knesset seat allocation is because of fraud, the illegal votes must be discounted swiftly, and those responsible found and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.



Israel is the land of the Jews, the modern state having been founded after the worst genocide in history. Other religions live and worship freely in the country, as they should. Still, the country must remain Jewish or risk losing its identity as a safe haven for 0.2% of the world’s population.



Israel should not tolerate any efforts at Islamization.

이스라엘은 부정선거 의혹을 철저히 조사해야 한다(Ⅱ) 아나스 하트만(오피니언 담당 부국장) 선거를 앞두고 “정치 활동가들이 저소득층 주민들의 거주지를 방문했고, 200∼300셰켈(8만8000~12만9000원)에 이르는 금융 지원을 제공했다. … 그걸 받은 자들은 그 대가로 기표소에서 특정 정당을 지지해 달라는 요청을 받았다”고 한 베두인족 제보자가 와이넷뉴스에 전했으며, 일부 경우에는 가족들이 연료 교환권을 받기도 했다고 덧붙였다. 리쿠드는 “라암을 위한 현금과 기표된 투표용지가 든 수천개의 봉투가 있었고 … 또한 투표 관리 종사원에 대한 위협과 폭력 제보도 포함되어 있다”고 주장했다. 리쿠드는 또 와이넷을 통해 여러 명이 동시에 하나의 기표소에 들어갔고, 한 사람이 여러 명의 이름으로 투표했으며, “투표용지 봉투 수와 투표한 등록 유권자 수 사이에 격차가 있다”는 사실을 알게 되었다고 밝혔다. 중앙선거위원회 위원장 겸 대법원 차석대법관 노암 솔베르그의 명령에 따라 독립적인 조사에 나선 이스라엘 신베트 보안국은 외국의 선거 개입 의혹을 조사하고 있으며, “카타르로부터 수천만 셰켈이 흘러들어 왔을 가능성을 들여다보고 있다”고 와이넷이 보도했다. 이스라엘이 몰락하고 소멸하는 데 걸리는 시간이 너무 길어 보이는 것에 불만을 품은 이슬람주의 세력이, 각종 부정 수단과 불법 자금 조달을 통해 더욱 교활하게 ‘유대인들을 바다로 밀어 넣으려’ 시도하고 있는 것은 아닌가? 그들은 이스라엘의 의회민주주의 제도를 역이용해 그 체제 자체를 무너뜨리려 하고 있는 것인가? 라암의 의회 의석 배분이 부정 때문이라면, 불법 투표수는 신속히 득표수에서 제외되어야 하며, 책임자들을 색출하여 법이 허용하는 한 가장 엄중한 책임을 물어야 한다. 이스라엘은 유대인의 땅이며, 지금의 이스라엘은 역사상 최악의 집단학살 이후에 건국됐다. 다른 종교인들도 이 나라에서 자유롭게 살며 예배하는데, 이는 당연한 일이다. 그럼에도 불구하고, 이 나라는 유대인 국가로 남아야 하며, 그렇지 않으면 세계 인구의 0.2%를 차지하는 유대인들의 안전한 안식처라는 존재 이유를 잃을 위험에 처하게 될 것이다. 이스라엘은 어떠한 이슬람화 시도도 허용해서는 안 된다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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