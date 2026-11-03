[WT논평] Metro fare evasion needs enforcement, not advertising

In May, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority started an advertising campaign designed to encourage Metro riders to … pay for their bus and train rides.



one thing the campaign fails to mention is that evading fares is illegal. This is not a small or shrinking problem on the system.



The problem with the Fares Pay for Service campaign is that it presents paying your way and obeying the law as optional rather than something enforced by the apparatus of the state in the event that you are not prepared to be civic-minded. I am not sure that is a message we should be sending to the populace.



Tolerance of habitual transgressions, irrespective of magnitude, leads any social system to eventual failure.



No doubt the first step down that terrible road occurred when someone in authority concluded that perhaps it would be best if the police looked the other way when people committed what might be considered minor crimes. No doubt it became progressively easier to ignore most or all crime.



Once you head down that road, however, whatever civilization you might be trying to build or maintain crumbles under the weight of those who have neither fear nor respect for the law.



Encouraging good behavior is commendable, but sometimes it is more important to alert certain people that crimes of any kind will be punished.



It is not fair to the psychological adolescents who make up much of the criminal class to send the message that some laws are enforced and some are not ? and for authorities to hope they can figure out which is which. Is fare evasion a crime? Yep. Should it be prosecuted? Every time.



Lack of clarity regarding society’s commitment to faithfully following the law, wherever it might lead, is ultimately not good for anyone. Ask the French.

메트로 무임승차는 광고가 아니라 단속이 필요하다 마이클 매케나(객원 편집위원) 워싱턴 광역교통공사는 5월 메트로 승객들이 무임승차를 하지 않고 버스와 지하철 요금을 정상적으로 지불하도록 장려하기 위해 기획된 광고 캠페인을 시작했다. 이 캠페인에서 쏙 빼놓고 있는 한 가지 사실은 무임승차(요금 미납)가 불법이라는 점이다. 이것은 수도권 대중교통체계 전체에서 작지 않으며 축소될 문제도 아니다. 공공요금을 지불하자는 캠페인의 문제점은, 시민의식이 갖춰지지 않았을 경우엔 국가 기관이 강제로 단속하겠다는 것이 아니라 요금을 지불하고 법을 준수하는 것을 마치 선택사항인 양 제시한다는 것이다. 이것이 전체 주민에게 보내야 할 메시지인지는 확신할 수 없다. 상습적인 위반에 대한 관용은 규모와 상관없이 어떤 사회 체제든 결국엔 붕괴로 귀결된다. 분명, 그 끔찍한 길로 접어드는 첫걸음은 사람들이 경범죄로 여겨질 만한 일을 저질렀을 때, 권력자 중 누군가가 경찰이 이를 못 본 체하는 게 최선이라고 결론 내렸던 그 순간에 시작되었다. 다음부터는 의심할 여지 없이 대부분 또는 모든 범죄를 묵살하는 것이 점점 더 쉬워졌을 것이다. 하지만 일단 그 길로 들어서면, 법을 두려워하지도 지키지도 않는 이들의 압박 때문에 당신이 세우려 하거나 유지하려는 어떤 문명사회도 결국 무너지고 만다. 선행을 장려하는 것은 칭찬할 만하지만, 때로는 어떤 종류의 범죄든 처벌받는다는 것을 특정 사람들에게 알리는 것이 더 중요하다. 상습범죄자의 상당 부분을 차지하는 미성숙한 청년들에게 어떤 법은 집행되고 어떤 법은 집행되지 않는다는 메시지를 주는 것은 공정하지 않으며, 당국이 이들이 어떤 법은 지켜져야 하고 어떤 법은 무시되는지 알아서 파악하기를 바라는 것은 더더욱 공정하지 않다. 무임승차가 범죄인가? 그렇다. 처벌해야 하는가? 예외 없이 매번 처벌해야만 한다. 결과가 어찌 되든 법을 충실히 따라야 한다는 사회적 분위기가 분명치 않다면, 그것은 결국 그 누구에게도 도움이 되지 않는다. 프랑스인들에게 물어보라. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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