SAN FRANCISCO - If media interviews with voters are to be believed, some people - perhaps many - will cast their midterm votes based on the high price of gasoline.



It is one thing to read about California’s high gas prices. It is quite another to fill up my 20-gallon rental car with regular gas costing more than $6 a gallon at most stations here in San Francisco.



The cost of premium gas is close to $7. That means that if the tank is empty, the price is well over $100.



With driving being the way most people get around this big state and with freeways eating up petrol, some people might think they need to apply for a loan every time the gas gauge gets low.



Even The Washington Post acknowledges what most of its favored Democratic politicians will not. A front-page story in Saturday’s newspaper read: “Voters are angry about everyday costs, but lower prices are gone for good. Even if Democrats win control of Congress on Nov. 3, lawmakers can do little about prices that are uncomfortably high - and will stay that way even as the rate of inflation is expected to slow.”



So much for all those campaign ads from Republicans and Democrats promising that if elected, they will lower prices on gasoline and food.



President Trump claims that gas prices will fall after the elections and Iran is defeated in the ongoing war. That could be another empty campaign promise - or it might happen.



In California, consider all the fees and taxes that raise the price of a gallon of gas to near-record highs. The price was only slightly higher during the Biden administration, when Democrats said it was the market, not the president, that determined prices.



State excise tax: 63.4 cents, which increased from 61.2 cents on July 1, 2026, because of annual inflation adjustments.

단지 휘발유 값을 낮출 제대로 된 지도자가 필요하다(Ⅰ) 칼 토마스(칼럼니스트) 샌프란시스코 - 유권자들과의 언론 인터뷰가 사실이라면, 상당수의 사람들 - 아마도 그 이상이 - 높은 기름 값을 기준 삼아 중간선거 때 투표할 것이다. 캘리포니아의 높은 휘발유 가격이 비싸다는 것을 글로써 읽는 것은 다른 이야기다. 막상 샌프란시스코의 대다수 주유소에서 갤런당 6달러가 넘는 휘발유로 렌터카의 20갤런짜리 탱크를 가득 채우는 것은 완전히 별개의 문제다. 고급 휘발유 가격은 거의 7달러나 한다. 즉, 탱크가 바닥났을 때 기름을 채우면 족히 100달러가 훨씬 넘는다. 이 거대한 주에서는 대부분이 자동차로 이동하는데 고속도로를 달릴 때면 기름을 엄청나게 소모하기 때문에, 어떤 이들은 오일 계기판의 눈금이 떨어질 때마다 대출이라도 받아야 될까 생각할 것이다. 워싱턴 포스트조차도 그들이 지지하는 민주당 의원들이 아니라고 하는 것과는 달리 사실을 인정하고 있다. 토요일 신문 1면 기사는 다음과 같다: “유권자들은 높은 생활비에 분노하지만, 가격이 인하될 가능성은 영원히 물 건너갔다. 만약 민주당이 11월3일 의회 다수당이 되더라도, 의원들은 치솟은 물가에 대해 할 수 있는 일은 거의 없다- 물가 상승률이 둔화될 것으로 예상은 되지만, 높은 가격은 그 상태 그대로 유지될 것이다. 공화당과 민주당이 당선되면 휘발유와 식품 가격을 낮추겠다고 약속한 모든 선거 공약 광고는 허사가 된다. 트럼프 대통령은 선거가 끝난 후 계속되고 있는 전쟁에서 이란이 패배하면 휘발유 가격이 하락할 것이라고 주장한다. 그것은 또 다른 공허한 선거 공약일 수도 있고, 아니면 정말 일어날 수도 있겠다. 캘리포니아 유권자들은 휘발유 1갤런 가격을 거의 사상 최고치까지 올리게 하는 모든 수수료와 세금을 고려해 보라. 바이든 행정부 시절에도 가격이 아주 조금 더 비쌌을 뿐인데도, 민주당은 대통령이 아니라 시장이 가격을 결정한다고 말했다. 주 소비세: 63.4센트, 2026년 7월1일 61.2센트에서 연간 인플레이션 조정으로 인상되었다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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