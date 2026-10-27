[WT논평] Democrats, polls paint a picture of election manipulation

With the Nov. 3 midterm election looming, Democrats are determined to dismantle any election safeguards aimed at preventing noncitizens from voting. This includes making sure voter registration rolls stay dirty.



On Tuesday, Democratic congressional leaders and several Democratic groups filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security for its directive to states to clean up their voter rolls by removing noncitizens.



Democrats oppose cooperation between state officials and federal officials to share databases to ensure that voter eligibility is limited to U.S. citizens. They argue that it is a matter of states’ rights.



Officials in Arlington County, Virginia, a Democratic stronghold, also filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Justice Department and other agencies. Their goal is to bar federal agents from coming anywhere near polling places, even to collar illegal alien criminals.



Democrats are also sowing distrust about the validity of the election in case it goes against them. The Washington Post ran a front-page story Wednesday alleging that a group of “U.S. national security officials” has been advising state lawmakers that the Trump administration may try to interfere with the midterms.



Democratic strategy appears to be threefold: Sow doubts about the elections in case Republicans win. Accuse anyone asking questions about election integrity in Democratic-run jurisdictions of being part of a Trump plan to subvert the process. Keep repeating the old chestnut about voter ID laws “suppressing the minority vote.”



A fake company named Wedgewood Polling showed Democrats ahead in key races. Several media outlets took the bait, including The New York Times, MS NOW and The Hill.



It is this kind of phenomenon that media critic and podcaster Stephen L. Miller calls “leftist media wish-casting.”

민주당과 여론조사가 보여주는 선거 조작 정황 로버트 나이트(칼럼니스트) 11월3일 중간선거가 다가오면서 미 민주당은 비시민권자의 투표를 막기 위한 모든 선거 안전장치를 기를 쓰고 무력화하려 하고 있다. 여기에는 유권자 등록 명부를 부실한 상태 그대로 내버려두는 것도 포함된다. 화요일, 미 민주당 의회 지도자들과 여러 민주당 단체는 비시민권자를 삭제하여 유권자 명부를 정리하라는 국토안보부의 지침에 반발, 국토안보부를 상대로 연방 법원에 소송을 제기했다. 민주당은 유권자 자격을 미국 시민으로만 제한하기 위한 각 주 정부와 연방 정부 간 데이터베이스를 공유하고 협력하는 것조차 반대한다. 그들은 이것이 각 주의 고유권한 문제라고 주장한다. 민주당의 강세 지역인 버지니아주 알링턴 카운티 관계자들도 법무부와 다른 기관을 상대로 연방 법원에 소송을 제기했다. 그들의 목표는 연방 요원들이 투표소 근처에 접근하는 것을 차단하는 것으로, 불법 체류 범죄자들을 체포하기 위해 오는 것조차도 금지하는 것이다. 민주당은 또 선거 결과가 자신들에게 불리하게 나올 경우에 대비해 선거의 정당성에 대한 불신의 씨앗을 뿌리고 있다. 워싱턴포스트는 수요일 1면 기사에서 일단의 ‘미국 국가안보 관계자들’이 트럼프 행정부의 중간선거 개입 가능성을 각 주 의원들에게 경고해 왔다고 보도했다. 민주당의 전략은 세 가지인 것 같다: 공화당이 이길 경우에 대비해 선거에 대한 의혹을 제기하는 것. 민주당 관할 지역의 선거 공정성에 의문을 제기하는 사람이라면 누구든, 선거 절차를 무너뜨리려는 트럼프 측 음모의 일환이라고 몰아세우는 것. 유권자 신분증 제시 의무화 법이 ‘소수자의 투표를 억압한다’는 진부한 이야기를 계속 반복하는 것. 웨지우드 여론조사란 이름을 내건 유령 회사가 주요 격전지에서 민주당이 앞서고 있다는 결과를 내놓았다. 뉴욕타임스, MS NOW, 더 힐 등 여러 언론이 이 미끼를 물었다. 미디어 평론가이자 팟캐스터인 스티븐 L 밀러는 이런 현상을 ‘좌파 미디어의 소망 섞인 편향 보도’라고 부른다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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