[WT논평] Don’t let voter rage drive America over the cliff(Ⅱ)

Democrats pioneered cashless bail, which has put numerous predators back on the streets. Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) congressional candidates favor abolishing police and prisons. law enforcement will presumably be handled by social workers and the Camp Fire Girls.



On his first day in office President Biden killed the Keystone XL Pipeline, which would have brought 830,000 barrels of crude oil a day from Canada. Then he did everything he could to limit offshore drilling.



Although they want to get us all in electric cars, average retail electric rates are significantly higher in blue states like California (33.6 cents a kilowatt hour) than in red states such as Florida (15 cents a kilowatt hour).



Democrats will send taxes soaring. Medicare for all, free childcare, preschool, college education and public transportation will require massive tax hikes. The CATO Institute estimates that nine of the proposals put forth by the DSA would cost between $71 trillion and $211 trillion over 10 years.



Forget the tax billionaires bushwa. If you confiscated 100% of billionaires’ wealth, it would only fund the federal government for eight to nine months.



The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget says we are looking at an array of new taxes to finance Democratic profligacy, including a 32% payroll tax and 25% income tax surtax. You will be riding those free public buses naked.



If you like your health insurance, tough. Medicare for all means quality health care for none. Look at Britain and Canada. You will love long waiting periods to see a specialist and the rationing of services.



It will be back to diversity, equity and inclusion ? “gender-affirming care” (aka, castration) guys who look like Yosemite Sam playing girls’ sports, pronoun police, public school indoctrination and the war on Christians and Jews.

유권자의 분노가 미국을 낭떠러지로 몰고 가게 두지 마라(Ⅱ) 돈 페더(칼럼니스트) 민주당은 보석금 없는 보석을 허가하여 수많은 가해자들을 다시 거리로 돌려보냈다. 미국 민주사회주의자(DSA) 하원의원 후보들은 경찰과 교도소 폐지를 지지한다. 그리되면 법 집행은 아마도 사회복지사와 청소년단체인 캠프 파이어 걸스가 담당해야 할 것이다. 취임 첫날, 바이든 대통령은 캐나다에서 하루 83만배럴의 원유를 공급할 예정이었던 키스톤 XL 파이프라인을 중단시켰다. 그 후 해상 시추를 제한하기 위해 할 수 있는 모든 노력을 다했다. 그들은 우리 모두가 전기차를 타길 원하지만, 캘리포니아 같은 민주당 지지 성향의 주(킬로와트시당 33.6센트)의 평균 소매 전기요금은 플로리다 같은 공화당 지지 성향의 주(킬로와트시당 15센트)보다 훨씬 높다. 민주당은 세금을 급등시킬 것이다. 전 국민 의료보험을 비롯하여 보육, 유치원, 대학 교육, 대중교통의 무상 정책에는 막대한 증세가 뒤따를 것이다. CATO 연구소는 DSA가 제시한 것 중 9개항을 실행하는 데만 10년에 걸쳐 71조달러에서 211조달러 사이의 비용이 들 것으로 추정한다. 부자들에게서 세금을 더 걷자는 헛소리는 집어치워라. 억만장자들의 재산을 100% 몰수한다 해도 연방정부를 겨우 8, 9개월 운영할 수 있을 뿐이다. 책임 있는 연방예산위원회는 우리가 민주당의 방만한 지출 비용을 충당하기 위해 32%의 급여세와 25%의 소득세 부가세를 포함한 다양한 신규 세금을 내야 할 판이라고 말한다. 당신은 그 무료 공공 버스를 탈탈 털리고서야 타게 될 것이다. 건강보험이 마음에 든다면 참고 견뎌야 한다. 모두를 위한 메디케어는 누구에게도 양질의 의료 서비스가 제공되지 않는다는 뜻이다. 영국과 캐나다를 보라. 당신은 전문의를 만나기까지 긴 대기시간과 배급받듯 제한적인 서비스를 즐겨야 할 거다. 다양성, 형평성, 포용성으로 돌아갈 것이다 ? ‘성별 정체성 확인 치료’(즉, 거세), 요세미티 샘처럼 생긴 남자들이 여자 스포츠 경기에 참가하는 것, 소설 1984년의 사상 경찰 같은 성별 호칭 감시관, 공립학교의 이념 세뇌, 그리고 기독교인과 유대인에 대한 탄압의 시대로 말이다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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