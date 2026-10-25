[WT논평] Don’t let voter rage drive America over the cliff(Ⅰ)

Suppose you saw someone you love in a car heading for the edge of a cliff, going 90 miles an hour. The driver ignores your repeated warnings to stop. He is so angry that he will not brake despite looming disaster.



There is a man tied up in the backseat who the driver blames for all of his problems, including the price of gas, the housing market and data centers. He is willing to wreck the car and possibly kill himself to punish the prisoner. Talk about road rage.



That is what this election is about.



The America we love is in that car. The cliff is this year’s election. Middle class voters are behind the wheel. At the bottom are the politicians who would wreck us with open borders, soft-on-crime policies, new taxes and an anti-energy agenda.



The latest Rasmussen poll shows that 67% of Democrats favor amnesty for illegal aliens. State Rep. James Tallarico, the Democratic Senate candidate in Texas, said in a 2019 post that illegal aliens were his “constituents too.”



“Undocumented Americans are folks who work in our businesses, learn in our schools and contribute to our communities ? but lack citizenship documentation,” the Lone Star Pollyanna laments. They are also the folks who soak up welfare, engage in fraud, join street gangs, murder our sons and rape our daughters.



emocrats have an incentive to bring in as many illegal immigrants as possible, assuming they will vote for the party that let them in. Under President Biden, the illegal immigrant population of the United States almost doubled.



Democrats want to abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, which apprehends the worst of the worst. The activist sheep are currently bleating about a Dominican gang member shot in New York earlier this month. He had been arrested multiple times for everything from armed robbery to drug dealing since he came here illegally in 2022.

유권자의 분노가 미국을 낭떠러지로 몰고 가게 두지 마라(Ⅰ) 돈 페더(칼럼니스트) 당신이 사랑하는 사람이 절벽 끝을 향해 시속 90마일로 차를 몰고 가는 것을 봤다고 가정해 보자. 운전자는 당신이 멈추라고 반복하여 경고를 보냈는데도 묵살한다. 그는 너무 화가 나서 대참사가 일어날 수 있음에도 불구하고 브레이크를 밟지 않는다. 운전자가 기름값, 주택 시장, 데이터 센터 등 모든 문제가 그 때문이라고 비난하는 한 남자가 뒷좌석에 묶여 있다. 운전자는 죄수를 벌주기 위해 기꺼이 차를 망가뜨리고 어쩌면 자신도 죽을 각오가 되어 있다. 보복운전에 대해 이야기해 보자. 이것이 바로 이번 선거의 핵심이다. 우리가 사랑하는 미국이 그 차 안에 타고 있다. 그 절벽이 올해 선거다. 중산층 유권자들이 운전대를 잡고 있다. 그 저변에는 국경 개방, 온건한 범죄 대응 정책, 새로운 세금, 반에너지 의제로 우리를 망치려는 정치인들이 있다. 최신 라스무센 여론조사에 따르면 민주당원의 67%가 불법 체류자에 대한 사면을 지지한다. 텍사스 민주당 상원 후보인 주 하원의원 제임스 탈라리코는 2019년 올린 게시물에서 불법 체류자들도 자신의 ‘지역구 주민’이라고 말했다. “서류가 미비한 미국인은 우리 사업체에서 일하고, 학교에서 배우며, 지역사회에 기여하지만 단지 시민권 증서가 없는 사람들입니다.”라고 론스타 폴리애나는 안타까워한다. 그들은 복지혜택을 축내고, 사기를 치며, 거리 갱단에 가입하고, 우리 아들을 살해하고 딸을 강간하는 사람들이기도 하다. 불법 이민자들이 자신들을 받아들인 정당에 투표할 것이라고 가정할 때 민주당은 가능한 한 많은 불법 이민자를 받아들일 정치적 동기가 충분하다. 바이든 대통령 시절, 미국의 불법 이민자 인구는 거의 두 배로 늘었다. 민주당은 가장 악질적인 흉악범을 체포하는 미국 이민세관단속국(I.C.A.) 폐지를 원한다. 맹목적으로 선동당해 핏대를 세우는 활동가들은 이달 초 뉴욕에서 총격을 받은 도미니카 갱단원에 대해 떠들어대고 있다. 그는 2022년부터 불법 체류하며 무장 강도부터 마약 거래 등으로 여러 차례 체포되었다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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