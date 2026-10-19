[WT논평] China’s threat in Cuba goes beyond spying(Ⅱ)

China has developed a sophisticated model for controlling precisely those institutions.



Under President Xi Jinping, the Chinese Communist Party has pursued policies designed to subordinate religious practice to state authority. Through its policy of “sinicization,” Beijing uses regulation, surveillance and political pressure to bring religious institutions into conformity with CCP priorities.



China did not invent religious persecution in Cuba or Nicaragua. Both governments have long histories of suppressing independent religious organizations. Nor is there established public evidence that Beijing directs religious persecution in either country.



Still, China offers something potentially more dangerous: a modern authoritarian model combining technology, surveillance and bureaucratic control to make repression more systematic and effective.



Consider Cuba. For decades, its State Security apparatus has monitored religious leaders, independent journalists and civic organizations through informants, intimidation and surveillance.



Pastors and worshippers have experienced harassment, detention and restrictions on religious activities.



Today, traditional repression can be reinforced by increasingly powerful digital technologies. Chinese companies, including Huawei, have helped develop Cuba’s telecommunications infrastructure.



This does not prove that Chinese technology is being used to persecute religious believers. Nor do the CSIS findings establish that suspected intelligence facilities monitor churches. Nevertheless, the combination of sophisticated surveillance capabilities and authoritarian governance deserves serious scrutiny.



My organization’s research into Cuba’s security apparatus has examined the relationships among police, parapolice organizations and political surveillance. Modern technology could transform repression from reactive to preventive, allowing authorities to identify relationships and communications before citizens can organize.



쿠바 내 중국의 위협은 스파이 활동 그 이상이다(Ⅱ) 테오 A 바분(칼럼니스트) 시진핑 주석 집권 이후, 중국 공산당은 종교 활동을 국가 권력의 통제 아래 종속시키려는 목적으로 정책들을 추진해 왔다. 베이징은 규제, 감시, 정치적 압력을 통한 중국화 정책으로 종교 기관들을 공산당의 최우선 정책에 순응시키려 한다. 중국이 쿠바나 니카라과에서 종교 박해를 시작한 것은 아니다. 두 나라 정부 모두 독립 종교 단체를 억압해온 오랜 역사를 가지고 있다. 또한 베이징이 양국 모두에서 종교 박해를 지휘하고 있다는 공개 증거도 없다. 그럼에도 중국은 어쩌면 더 위험한 것을 제안한다. 기술, 감시, 관료적 통제를 결합해 더 체계적이고 효과적으로 탄압하는 현대적 권위주의 모델이다. 쿠바를 생각해 보라. 수십 년간 국가안보 기구는 종교 지도자, 독립 언론인, 시민 단체들을 정보원, 협박, 국가의 감시 체계를 통해 조직적으로 추적·감시해 왔다. 목사와 교인들은 괴롭힘, 구금, 종교 활동 제한을 겪어 왔다. 오늘날, 전통적인 탄압방식은 점점 더 강력해지는 디지털 기술에 의해 더 강화될 수 있다. 화웨이를 포함한 중국 기업들은 쿠바의 통신 인프라 구축을 지원해 왔다. 이것이 중국 기술이 종교 신자들을 박해하는 데 사용되고 있다는 증거는 아니다. 또한 CSIS의 조사 결과가 의심스러운 정보 시설들이 교회를 감시하고 있다는 점을 확증하는 것도 아니다. 그럼에도 불구하고, 정교한 감시 역량과 권위주의적 통치의 결합은 면밀한 주시와 검토가 필요하다. 우리 조직의 쿠바 보안 기구에 대한 연구는 경찰, 준경찰 조직, 정치 감시 간의 관계를 조사했다. 현대 기술은 탄압의 형태를 사후 대응에서 사전 예방으로 전환시켜 당국이 시민들이 조직화하기도 전에 관계망과 소통을 미리 파악할 수 있게 되었다. 니카라과가 또 다른 경고를 보낸다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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