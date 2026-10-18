[WT논평] China’s threat in Cuba goes beyond spying(Ⅰ)

China’s growing intelligence presence in Cuba, just 90 miles from American shores, should alarm every American.



Yet the danger extends beyond military surveillance and intercepted communications.



Beijing’s expanding influence raises another troubling question: Could China’s authoritarian model help the regimes in Cuba and Nicaragua become more effective at curtailing religious freedom? Recent findings make this question increasingly urgent.



In June, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, or CSIS, published satellite imagery findings showing significant developments at suspected intelligence facilities in Cuba.



At Bejucal, near Havana, researchers identified a newly completed array of 32 antennas capable of intercepting and locating radio transmissions. CSIS concluded that the facility had very likely begun operating.



The findings build on CSIS research identifying four Cuban sites that may support Chinese signals intelligence activities: Bejucal, Wajay, Calabazar and El Salao, near Santiago de Cuba.



Although public evidence does not establish Chinese involvement at every facility, these developments raise serious national security concerns. They also highlight a broader danger: the convergence of authoritarian governments, advanced surveillance capabilities and increasingly close cooperation with Beijing.



I have worked for decades with churches and religious leaders throughout Latin America. Through Outreach Aid to the Americas, I have witnessed faith communities feed hungry families, distribute medicine, respond to disasters and sustain people living under oppressive governments.



That experience has taught me something important: When citizens lose confidence in government and other institutions, they often continue to trust their churches.



Authoritarian governments understand this.

쿠바 내 중국의 위협은 스파이 활동 그 이상이다(Ⅰ) 테오 A 바분(칼럼니스트) 미국 해안에서 불과 90마일 떨어진 쿠바에서 갈수록 증가하는 중국의 정보수집거점이 모든 미국인에게 경고를 보낸다. 하지만 그 위험은 군사적인 감시와 통신 도청을 넘어선다. 베이징의 영향력 확대는 또 다른 심각한 우려를 낳고 있다. : 중국의 권위주의 모델이 쿠바와 니카라과 정권들이 종교의 자유를 더 효과적으로 박탈하는 데 도움을 줄 것이다. 최근 연구 결과는 이 문제를 더욱더 절박하게 만든다. 지난 6월, 전략국제문제연구소 즉 CSIS는 쿠바의 의심되는 정보 시설에서 중요한 변화를 포착한 위성 영상 분석 결과를 발표했다. 아바나 인근의 베주칼에서 연구원들은 무선 전송을 감청하고 전파 발신 위치를 파악할 수 있는 새로 완공된 32개의 안테나 집합체를 확인했다. CSIS는 해당 시설이 가동을 시작했을 가능성이 매우 높다고 결론지었다. 이 결과보고서는 CSIS 연구를 바탕으로 중국의 신호 정보 활동을 지원할 가능성이 있는 쿠바 내 네 곳인 베주칼, 와하이, 칼라바사르, 산티아고데쿠바 근처의 엘살라오를 확인했다. 공개된 증거만으로는 모든 시설에 중국이 개입했다고 입증하지는 못하지만, 이러한 동향은 심각한 국가 안보의 우려를 불러일으킨다. 나아가 이는 더 큰 차원의 위험, 즉 권위주의 정부, 고도화된 감시 역량, 그리고 베이징과의 갈수록 긴밀해지는 협력이 하나로 융합되고 있다는 점을 명백히 보여준다. 나는 수십 년간 라틴아메리카 전역의 교회와 종교 지도자들과 함께 일했다. 아메리카 아웃리치 에이드를 통해, 나는 신앙 공동체들이 굶주린 이들에게 먹을 것을 나눠주고, 의약품을 배급하고, 재난에 대처하며, 억압적인 정권 아래서 살아가는 이들이 견뎌내도록 지지하는 모습을 지켜보았다. 그 경험은 나에게 중요한 것을 가르쳐 주었다: 시민들이 정부와 다른 기관들에 대한 신뢰를 잃을 때도, 그들은 자신들의 교회만큼은 계속해서 믿는다. 권위주의 정부들은 이를 이해하고 있다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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