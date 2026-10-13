[WT논평] The real threat involving artificial intelligence isn’t what you think

The pervasiveness of artificial intelligence is hard to ignore. The rise of new technologies under its auspices is now almost omnipresent, infesting almost every facet of our existence.



AI agents have repeatedly “accidentally” hacked systems, gone out of the sandboxes created to test them ? and have attempted to deceive human creators. Just consider one example involving 700 AI agents created by OpenAI that, last July, hacked Hugging Face, an open-source platform, and, reportedly, “in many cases tried to cover their tracks.”



“The coordinated activity by AI agents ? programs that run with minimal human supervision ? and their attempts to hide it raise questions about how closely AI companies are monitoring tests of increasingly powerful models, and could add fuel to calls for tighter oversight,” Reuters recently reported.



Here’s one of the primary concerns that’s not receiving enough attention, though. While AI most certainly needs to be restrained, contained and properly directed to protect human beings from some of the dire warnings its creators and guardians are uttering, we also must protect the First Amendment.



Yes, it’s true AI needs guardrails, but we should also be careful before turning over control to a government conspiring with companies that have the power to shape our thoughts, obsessively gatekeep, and, ultimately, control our lives.



We can’t stop the rapid speed of AI. As we consider safeguards, we must also ensure that those who run these companies don’t use their power in unfortunate ways. Beyond that, the government has already proven it’s willing to lie or restrain speech it finds objectionable ? and that should give us great pause.



Ultimately, the real threat of AI is an overreaction that turns everything over to a government and private industry with the power to implement total control over our lives. We must balance free speech protections even as guardrails are contemplated.

인공지능이 관련된 진짜 위협은 당신이 생각하는 것과 다르다 빌리 핼러웰(칼럼니스트) 인공지능(AI)의 확산은 무시하기 어렵다. AI의 협력으로 떠오른 새로운 기술들은 이제 어디에나 존재하며, 우리 삶의 구석구석을 무섭게 파고들고 있다. AI 에이전트들은 반복적으로 시스템을 ‘우연히’ 해킹하고, 테스트용으로 만들어진 샌드박스에서 탈출했으며, 인간 창조자들을 속이려고 시도했다. 지난해 7월 오픈소스 플랫폼인 허깅페이스를 해킹했고, 보도에 따르면 ‘많은 경우에 자신의 흔적을 지우려 시도했던’, 오픈AI가 만든 700개의 AI 에이전트와 관련된 하나의 사례를 생각해 보라. “최소한의 인간 감독 아래 실행되는 프로그램인 AI 에이전트들의 조직적인 활동과, 이를 숨기려는 시도는 AI 기업들이 점점 더 강력해지는 모델의 테스트 과정을 얼마나 면밀히 모니터링하고 있는지 의문을 제기하며, 더 강력한 규제를 요구하는 목소리에 기름을 부을 수 있다”고 로이터통신이 최근 보도했다. 하지만 충분한 관심을 받지 못하는 주요한 걱정거리 하나가 있다. AI 창조자와 관리자들이 언급하는 무서운 경고로부터 인류를 보호하기 위해 AI는 분명히 제한되고, 통제되며, 올바른 방향으로 이끌어져야 하는 반면에, 우리는 수정헌법 제1조도 보호해야 한다. 그렇다. AI에게 안전장치가 필요하다는 것은 사실이다. 하지만 우리의 생각을 형성하고, 집요하게 통제하며, 궁극적으로는 우리의 삶을 지배할 수 있는 힘을 가진 기업들과 결탁한 정부로 통제권을 넘겨주기 전에 우리는 또한 각별히 경계해야 한다. 우리는 AI의 빠른 속도를 멈출 수 없다. 안전장치를 고려하는 동시에 기업경영자들이 권력을 불행한 방식으로 사용하지 않도록 해야 한다. 게다가 정부는 이미 거짓말이나 발언을 제한할 의향이 있음을 증명했으며, 이제 우리가 잠깐 멈춰서 생각해 봐야 한다. 결국 AI가 가져오는 진정한 위협은 우리의 삶을 전적으로 통제할 수 있는 권한을 정부와 거대 기업에 다 넘겨주자는, 지나치게 과장되거나 성급하게 반응하는 행동이다. 안전장치를 심사숙고하고는 있지만 우리는 표현의 자유 보장과 균형을 반드시 맞춰야 한다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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