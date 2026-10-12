[WT논평] Never forget Oct. 7 or its perpetrators(Ⅱ)

Ben and two others died during the ambush. Another passenger, Romi Gonen, was taken hostage and held in the Gaza Strip until her release in January 2025. Ben saved at least nine lives that day and died trying to save three more.



Itai Zak and his wife, Etti, hid in a safe room with their 15-year-old son, Sagi, as they heard Hamas gunmen going through their neighborhood. They refused the demands by the terrorists to exit their shelter, and so the Hamas devils set their house on fire. The three were found hugging one another. They were survived by two other children who were not home at the time of the murders.



Dana Petrenko and Daniel Goldman, both in their early 20s, met in 2021 and had been inseparable ever since. They were attending the music festival when Hamas terrorists attacked. While trying to escape, Dana had a panic attack and Daniel protected her with his body.



They were murdered and found in an embrace, according to their friends.



Tohar Ben-Ayun was 24 and had already fought cancer and won. On Oct. 7, 2023, she and her boyfriend were murdered by Hamas killers. A friend called her “a ray of light, a pillar of strength to us and to so many people who love you so much,” according to a report in The Times of Israel.



Shiri Bibas was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, along with her sons, ages 9 months and 4. Her parents were also murdered in their home that day.



Later in 2023, Hamas claimed that Shiri and her children were killed in captivity. Yarden Bibas, Shiri’s husband and the father of their children, was taken hostage that day and held in Gaza. He was eventually released in February 2025 ― without knowing what happened to his family.



Haim Outmezgine, a rescue worker, said, “It was clear that they were trying to spread as much horror as they could.”



We must never forget what happened and who did it.

10월7일과 그 가해자들을 절대 잊지 마라(Ⅱ) 스콧 워커(칼럼니스트) 벤과 다른 두 사람은 매복 공격을 당해 목숨을 잃었다. 또 다른 승객인 로미 고넨은 인질로 잡혀 가자 지구에 억류되었다가 2025년 1월 석방되었다. 벤은 그날 최소 아홉 명의 생명을 구했고, 세 명을 더 구하려다 목숨을 잃었다. 이타이 자크와 그의 아내 에티와 15살 아들 사기는 하마스 무장대원들이 동네를 지나가는 소리를 듣고 함께 대피실에 숨었다. 그들은 테러리스트들이 은신처에서 나오라고 하는 요구를 거부했고, 결국 하마스의 악마들은 그들의 집에 불을 질렀다. 세 사람은 서로 껴안고 있는 채로 발견되었다. 살상 당시 집에 없던 자녀 두 명만 살아남았다. 다나 페트렌코와 다니엘 골드만은 20대 초반으로 2021년에 만나 그 이후로 떨어질 수 없는 사이였다. 그들은 하마스 테러리스트가 공격했을 때 음악 축제에 참석하고 있었다. 도망치려던 중 다나는 공황 발작을 일으켰고, 다니엘은 온몸으로 그녀를 지켰다. 그들은 살해당했고, 친구들에 따르면 포옹한 상태로 발견되었다. 토하르 벤아윤은 24세였고 이미 암과 싸워 승리했다. 2023년 10월7일, 그녀와 남자친구는 하마스 살인범들에게 살해당했다. 타임스오브이스라엘에 따르면 한 친구는 그녀를 “우리와 당신을 사랑하는 많은 사람들에게 한 줄기 빛, 힘의 기둥”이라고 불렀다. 시리 비바스는 2023년 10월7일 하마스 테러리스트들에게 납치되었으며, 아홉 달과 네 살 난 아들들도 함께 납치되었다. 그녀의 부모도 그날 집에서 살해당했다. 2023년 후반, 하마스는 시리와 그녀의 자녀들이 포로 상태에서 살해되었다고 주장했다. 시리의 남편이자 자녀들의 아버지인 야르덴 비바스는 그날 인질로 잡혀 가자지구에 감금되었다. 그는 결국 2025년 2월에 석방되었는데, 가족에게 무슨 일이 일어났는지 알지 못했다. 구조 요원 하임 오우트메즈긴은 “그들은 가능한 한 참혹한 공포를 퍼뜨리려 했다는 것이 분명했다”고 말했다. 우리는 무슨 일이 일어났고 누가 그랬는지 절대 잊어서는 안 된다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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