[WT논평] When will energy prices fall? Follow the money, find out(Ⅱ)

First is the price of oil. Just search “price of Brent crude,” which is a more reliable indicator, as it is a major global trading benchmark for light, sweet crude oil. Here you will get a real-time chart of oil futures - what the markets are betting oil will cost.



Also interesting is that the Brent futures curve trends down, not up. The best target price of oil, I am told by friends in the petroleum sector, is about $80 per barrel. Watch the trend.



Next, look at freight costs. For this, I like to check the TD3C Baltic Futures rate, which tracks Very Large Crude Carrier transportation on the Middle East Gulf-to-China route. Those rates have skyrocketed to extraordinary levels and remain elevated.



Finally, keep track of insurance. Who would be willing to insure shipments through the Strait of Hormuz? One site I follow publishes a real-time measure of war-risk insurance rates, based on estimates compiled from Lloyd’s List, Breakwave Advisors, carrier advisories and other sources.



This rate is running at 40 times - yes, you read that right - the peacetime rate. Keep an eye on this tracker. Its downward movement is another indication of longer-term energy price stability.



While the war with Iran continues, my savviest clients are taking steps to mitigate the impact of higher energy costs. They are using utility consultants to find savings on their bills, sharing more freight costs with their customers and allowing more employees to work from home to reduce commuting costs.



No one expects these higher prices to continue indefinitely. When tanker rates, war-risk premiums and oil prices fall together for a sustained period, it is a strong market signal that traders, ship owners and insurers perceive the risk to energy supplies to be declining. From there, they can adjust their spending.



My best clients are always looking ahead, and these are the metrics they use to forecast energy costs.

유가가 언제 하락할까? 돈을 따라가면 답이 보인다(Ⅱ) 진 마크스(기업 칼럼니스트) 첫째는 석유 가격이다. 그냥 ‘브렌트 원유 가격’을 검색해 봐라. 브렌트 유가는 경질 저유황 원유의 주요 세계 거래의 믿을 만한 기준이다. 여기 석유 선물가격의 실시간 차트가 있다 - 시장이 앞으로 유가가 얼마가 될 것으로 예상하는지를 베팅으로 보여준다 또한 흥미로운 점은 브렌트 선물 곡선이 상승세가 아니라 하락세를 보인다는 것이다. 석유업계 친구들에 따르면 이상적인 목표 가격은 배럴당 약 80달러다. 추세를 주시하라. 다음으로 운송 비용을 살펴보라. 이를 위해, 나는 중동 걸프 - 중국 노선의 대형 원유 운송 유조선을 추적하는 TD3C 발틱 퓨처스 요율을 확인하길 좋아한다. 이 요율은 놀랄 만큼 치솟았으며 여전히 높은 수준을 유지한다. 마지막으로, 보험 동향을 따라가라. 누가 호르무즈해협을 통항하는 선적 화물의 보험을 받으려 하겠는가? 내가 즐겨 찾는 한 사이트는 로이드 리스트, 브레이크웨이브 어드바이저스, 선사 권고 및 기타 출처에서 수집한 추정치를 근거로 실시간 전쟁 위험 보험료율 지표를 공개한다. 이 수치는 평시 요율의 40배 - 그렇다, 제대로 보았다 - 로 계속 그렇게 유지되고 있다. 이 지표를 유의해라. 이 하락세는 장기적인 에너지 가격 안정성을 나타내는 또 다른 지표다. 이란과의 전쟁이 계속되는 가운데, 가장 영리한 고객들은 에너지 비용 상승의 영향을 완화하기 위한 조치를 취하고 있다. 그들은 공과금 절감을 위해 공과금 절감 컨설턴트를 활용하고, 운송비용의 더 많은 부분을 고객과 분담하며, 더 많은 직원의 재택근무를 허용해 출퇴근 비용을 줄이고 있다. 이러한 고물가가 무기한 지속되리라 예상하는 이는 아무도 없다. 유조선 운임 요율, 전쟁 위험 보험료, 유가가 상당 기간 동시에 하락세를 보인다면, 이는 트레이더, 선주, 보험사들이 에너지 공급 위험이 줄어들고 있다고 판단하고 있음을 보여주는 강력한 시장 신호다. 그 시점부터 기업들은 지출을 조정할 수 있다. 나의 최고 고객들은 항상 앞을 내다보고 있으며, 이런 지표들이 그들이 에너지 비용을 예측하는 데 사용된다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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