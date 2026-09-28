[WT논평] Xi’s new mobilization law prepares China for prolonged war(Ⅱ)

Yet the wording of the legislation suggests a scope that is larger still. Mr. Xi can invoke the law if he believes China’s control over the South China Sea, East China Sea or islands in dispute with other countries is threatened.



That should be of vital importance to the United States. In the East China Sea, China claims territories that are also claimed by U.S. allies South Korea and Japan. America has treaty obligations to come to their aid in the event of conflict. In the South China Sea, meanwhile, China has claimed islands also claimed by the Republic of the Philippines, a major ally for which the U.S. has prioritized defense and security cooperation. The U.S. is duty-bound to assist the Philippines under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty; the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement further governs U.S. military access to Philippine bases.



The expanded mobilization law is not targeted against a specific country or state, making it a broad instrument. China, in other words, can initiate a national mobilization in the event of perceived threats or potential conflicts with the United States, Russia, India, Japan or any other country. The mobilization law can also be invoked to defend foreign interests or economic investments that Mr. Xi deems vital to national security.



As such, the expanded 2026 National Defense Mobilization Law is best understood as preparation for a possible protracted conflict.



This is so for good reason. The PRC has watched Russia struggle with its mobilization, materiel, drafting new troops, funds and supply chains for what has turned out to be a long conflict with Ukraine.



All these developments offer lessons to Mr. Xi and the PLA regarding the potential drain on resources and personnel during a protracted conflict. China’s leadership is now doing something about it. The result will make an extended campaign against Taiwan even more likely.

시진핑의 새 동원법으로 중국은 장기전을 대비하다(Ⅱ) 래리 M. 워첼(칼럼니스트) 하지만 해당 법률의 진의를 살펴보면 그 적용 범위가 훨씬 더 넓음을 시사한다. 시진핑은 중국의 남중국해, 동중국해, 또는 다른 국가와 영유권 분쟁 중인 섬들에 대한 통제권이 위협받는다고 판단할 경우 언제든 이 법을 발동할 수 있다. 이는 미국의 사활이 걸릴 만큼 중요하다. 동중국해에서 중국은 미국의 동맹국인 한국과 일본이 실효적으로 관할하거나 지배 중인 해역과 영토에 대해서도 영유권을 주장하고 있다. 미국은 상호방위조약에 따라 유사시(분쟁 발생 때) 이들 국가를 지원할 의무가 있다. 한편, 남중국해에서도 중국은 미국이 국방 및 안보 협력을 최우선 과제로 삼고 있는 핵심 동맹국인 필리핀이 영유권을 주장하는 섬들에 대해서도 같은 주장을 하고 있다. 미국은 1951년 상호방위조약에 따라 필리핀을 지원할 의무가 있다. 2014년 강화된 방위협력확대협정은 필리핀 기지에 대한 미군의 사용 권한을 더욱 구체적으로 규율하고 있다. 확장된 국방동원법이 특정 국가나 정부를 겨냥한 것은 아니다. 그보다는 어떤 안보 위기나 위협 상황이 닥치더라도 이를 통제할 수 있는 국가적 역량을 강화하는 데 목적이 있다고 중국은 설명한다. 다시 말해 중국은 미국, 러시아, 인도, 일본, 또는 그 어떤 나라와의 갈등 가능성이나 위협이 감지되는 상황에서도 (자신들의 판단에 따라) 독자적으로 국가 총동원령을 내릴 수 있게 된 것이다. 이 동원법은 또 시진핑이 국가 안보에 사활이 걸렸다고 판단하는 해외 이권이나 경제적 투자를 지키기 위해서도 발동될 수 있다. 따라서 2026년 확장된 국방동원법은 장기전 가능성에 대한 대비책으로 이해하는 것이 가장 무난하다. 여기에는 그럴 만한 충분한 이유가 있다. 중국은 러시아가 결과적으로 장기전이 되어버린 우크라이나 침공에서 동원령, 군수물자, 신병 징집, 자금 조달, 보급망 문제로 고전하는 모습을 똑똑히 지켜보았기 때문이다. 이러한 모든 상황 전개는 시진핑과 인민해방군에게 장기 분쟁 시 자원과 병력이 얼마나 많이 소모될 수 있는지를 보여주는 생생한 본보기가 되었다. 이에 중국 지도부는 현재 (이러한 대규모 희생을 버텨내기 위한) 대응책을 마련하고 있다. 그 결과, 중국이 대만을 상대로 실제로 장기전을 벌일 위험성(또는 가능성)은 훨씬 더 커졌다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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