[WT논평] Why we must prepare for the Chinese Communist Party’s collapse(Ⅲ)

East Germany similarly developed civic movements, and once the regime began to disintegrate, opposition groups and the crumbling party structure together created a Central Round Table that immediately addressed free elections, the dissolution of the secret police apparatus, democratic transformation and even the drafting of a new constitution. Its first meeting, on Dec. 7, 1989, established, among other subcommittees, a working group to begin drafting a new constitution.



Russia demonstrates the alternative. The Soviet state collapsed before Russia had developed comparable democratic institutions, an independent civil society capable of governing, a broadly legitimate system for privatizing state property or a durable constitutional consensus.



The Hudson report, therefore, correctly treats post-CCP planning as a matter of strategic prudence. It examines securing dangerous facilities, stabilizing the financial system, privatizing state assets, restructuring the PLA and security services, protecting vulnerable populations, opening secret-police archives, establishing truth-and-reconciliation mechanisms, and eventually convening a constitutional process.



Washington should establish a permanent interagency planning mechanism for a post-CCP contingency and begin working quietly with allies, Chinese democrats, economists, constitutional scholars, dissidents, religious leaders, overseas Chinese communities and specialists in transitional justice.



The objective should not be an American-designed China. It should be to give the Chinese people the greatest possible opportunity to build their own free, peaceful, constitutional China.



We should not depend on such good fortune again. The CCP may survive for decades, or it may collapse with the breathtaking speed of the communist regimes of 1989. We cannot know when, but history gives us no excuse for being surprised twice.



Readying for China after communism is not a regime-change policy. It is insurance against the most consequential political contingency of the 21st century.

왜 우리는 중국 공산당 붕괴에 대비해야만 하는가(Ⅲ) 마일스 위(칼럼니스트) 동독도 마찬가지로 시민운동을 발전시켰고, 정권이 붕괴되기 시작하자 야당과 붕괴하는 당 구조가 함께 중앙원탁회의를 구성하여 즉시 자유선거, 비밀경찰 조직 해체, 민주주의로의 변환, 심지어 새 헌법 초안 작성까지 다루었다. 1989년 12월7일 첫 회의에서는 여러 소위원회를 포함해 새 헌법 초안 작성을 위한 실무 그룹이 구성되었다. 러시아는 다른 가능성을 보여준다. 소련은 러시아가 민주주의 국가에 걸맞은 제도, 통치 능력을 갖춘 독립적 시민사회, 국가 재산을 광범위하게 정당성을 인정받으며 민영화할 수 있는 체계 그리고 지속 가능한 헌법적 합의를 마련하기도 전에 붕괴했다. 따라서 허드슨 보고서는 중국 공산당 이후의 계획을 전략적 신중함의 문제로 정확하게 짚고 있다. 그 보고서는 위험한 시설 안전 확보, 금융 시스템 안정화, 국유 자산 민영화, 인민해방군과 보안 기관 개편, 취약 계층 보호, 비밀경찰 기록 공개, 진실과 화해 메커니즘 구축 그리고 궁극적으로 헌법적 절차에 집중할 것임을 검토한다. 워싱턴은 중국 공산당 이후의 돌발 상황에 대비한 영구적인 부처 간 계획 체계를 구축하고, 동맹국, 중국 민주주의 인사들, 경제학자, 헌법학자, 반체제 인사, 종교 지도자, 해외 화교 공동체, 과도기 정의(과거 상처 치유와 미래 계획 설계) 전문가들과 조용하게 협력을 시작해야 한다. 목표는 미국이 설계한 중국이 아니어야 한다. 중국 국민에게 그들만의 자유롭고 평화로우며 헌법에 기반한 중국을 건설할 수 있도록 가능한 한 최고의 기회(자율)를 주어야 한다. 우리는 또다시 같은 행운을 바라서는 안 된다. 중국 공산당은 수십년간 살아남을 수도 있고, 1989년 멸망한 공산주의 정권들처럼 숨이 찰 속도로 붕괴할 수도 있다. 언제일지는 알 수 없지만, (전혀 대비하지 않고서는) 역사상 두 번씩이나 놀랐다고 변명할 수는 없다. 공산주의 이후 중국에 대비하는 것은 정권 교체 정책이 아니다. 이는 21세기 가장 중대한 정치적 돌발 상황에 대한 보험이다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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